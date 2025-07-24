Houston Dynamo FC Receive $200,000 in General Allocation Money from FC Dallas

July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today it is exchanging the right of first refusal for Christian Cappis to FC Dallas in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2026 GAM.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC receives $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2026 GAM for the right of first refusal for Christian Cappis.







