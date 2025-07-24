Inter Miami CF Acquires $135,000 in General Allocation Money from Portland Timbers

July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today it has acquired $135,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Portland Timbers in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.







