LAFC Hosts Portland Timbers Presented by Zippypaws on Friday Night

July 24, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC continues its regular season tomorrow with a Friday night match-up, when the Portland Timbers come to the heart of Los Angeles for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at BMO Stadium, presented by ZippyPaws. The match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with additional radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

The first 10,000 fans to enter BMO Stadium on Friday night will receive an LAFC dog scarf courtesy of ZippyPaws. Additionally, LAFC will team up with non-profit Pups Without Borders to host an adoption event prior to the game, allowing fans the opportunity to adopt pups of all ages. Visit LAFC Lane on the north side of BMO Stadium to meet some pups and learn about many more in need of a loving home.

LAFC is unbeaten in its last four matches and riding the sizzling form of forward Denis Bouanga, who has scored in each of those games. The All-Star striker recently broke the record for most regular season game-winning goals in club history with 20 before putting on a masterful display at the MLS Skills Challenge and All-Star Game this week in Austin, TX. Bouanga is also on the cusp of becoming the Club's all-time goal-scoring leader (seven needed to set the record at 94 goals) as well as the first player in Major League Soccer history to record three consecutive seasons with 20 or more regular season goals (seven needed to set the record).

LAFC holds a 6W-5L-7D all-time record in league play against the Timbers, with a 4-1-4 mark at home in BMO Stadium.

Friday's game against Portland will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 29, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. Portland Timbers

Kickoff: Friday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media gate opens at 6 p.m. PT

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English) and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT:

Friday's Community Spotlight will recognize the work of the LA Conservation Corps. Based in the heart of the city, LA Conservation Corps aims to create equitable opportunities for young people to build resilience in themselves, their communities and the environment through a program of work, education and support. In response to the recent fires, the organization has aided in fire fuel reduction programming, site cleanups, debris removal, and provided emergency relief funding to those affected.

PET ADOPTION EVENT:

Join us before LAFC takes on the Portland Timbers, presented by ZippyPaws, for our pet adoption event at LAFC Lane on the north side of BMO Stadium. The first 10,000 fans who enter the stadium will also receive an LAFC branded pet scarf for your furry friends! Gates open at 6 p.m.

FALCONER:

Friday's Honorary Falconer will be four-time World Longboard Champion Taylor Jensen of the World Surf League. Jensen won consecutive titles in 2011 & 2012 before winning his third in 2017 and most recently, his latest title in 2024.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 6 p.m. PT.

THE FIELDS LA

Fans are invited to arrive early to enjoy favorites at The Fields LA Food Hall next to BMO Stadium featuring some of LA's most popular eateries such as Amboy Burgers, Nongshim's Ramyun Cafe and Triple Beam Pizza.

LEVEL UP BY BANDAI NAMCO

Level Up is an interactive gaming space featuring an assortment of PAC-MAN arcade and amusement games such as PAC-MAN Battle Royale Championship Deluxe, PAC-MAN Roller, PAC-MAN Power Pellets, PAC-MAN Pixel Bash and more. Other experiences include Gashapon machines featuring a variety of collectible toys. Soccer games such as World Football Pro and Superkixx Pro will be added at a future date, among other options.

Featuring a full-service bar, guests can also purchase food from The Fields LA food hall and bring their selections upstairs to Level Up.

Open to all ages and highlighting a combination of free and pay-to-play games, Level Up will be open two hours prior to kickoff and 90 minutes after the final whistle.

Guests can access Level Up by Bandai Namco arcade through the north and south main entrances of The Fields LA food hall at BMO Stadium.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Non-clear bags, including small clutches, are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.







