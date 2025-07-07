Messi, Allende and Ustari Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

July 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi, attacker Tadeo Allende and goalkeeper Óscar Ustari have been named to the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 22 of the 2025 regular season. The trio earns TOTM honors following their influential roles in helping Inter Miami secure a valuable 1-4 on the road over CF Montréal this past Saturday.

Messi features in the starting XI and registers his seventh TOTM selection this regular season following a memorable performance with two goals and an assist at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Argentine maestro first dished out the assist for Tadeo Allende to tie the match 1-1 in the 33rd minute. Shortly after, he secured the comeback for Inter Miami in the 40th minute, capping off a quick play in transition receiving a pass from Luis Suárez before breaking into the right end of the box, dribbling past two defenders and scoring at the far post.

Messi rounded out the win with a fantastic goal in the 62nd minute, concluding a quick counter with an impressive solo effort that saw the Argentine maestro dance past four defenders before striking from inside the box. The goal increased Messi's tally to 12 this regular season, while he's also provided seven assists.

With his two goals and assist in the win, he became just the third player in MLS history to notch at least two goals and one assist in three consecutive league matches, and the first since Thierry Henry in 2012.

Allende earns a third TOTM selection this regular season as he features amongst the substitutes. The versatile attacker got his name onto the scoresheet for Inter Mami's first goal against Montréal to tally his seventh strike this league campaign, and later recorded the assist as Telasco Segovia gave the team a 1-3 lead. Notably, he has now scored five times in his past six regular season appearances.

Ustari, meanwhile, is also amongst the substitutes as he is named to the TOTM for a second time this regular season. Ustari posted another solid performance between the sticks to help Inter Miami collect three points on the road, contributing seven saves in the 1-4 triumph.

2025 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 1: Lionel Messi

Matchday 2: Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez

Matchday 3: Allen, Bright and Allende

Matchday 4: Lionel Messi

Matchday 6: Lionel Messi

Matchday 8; Óscar Ustari

Matchday 9: Marcelo Weigandt and Benjamin Cremaschi

Matchday 11: Marcelo Weigandt

Matchday 13: Jordi Alba and Tadeo Allende

Matchday 15: Lionel Messi

Matchday 16: Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez

Matchday 17: Javier Mascherano and Lionel Messi

Matchday 22: Óscar Ustari, Tadeo Allende and Lionel Messi







