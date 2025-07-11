SKC Hosts Seattle on Saturday

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City hosts the Seattle Sounders at 7:30 p.m. CT this Saturday on Retro Night at Children's Mercy Park.

Tickets are available via SeatGeek and ticket holders can order SportingStyle merchandise online for matchday pickup. SportingStyle has released a special collection featuring a tee, scarf and pin for the club's 25-year celebration of the 2000 Kansas City Wizards team that won the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup double, and fans are encouraged to visit the SportingStyle pop-up on the Mazuma Plaza prior to kickoff for additional retro items.

Supporters' Stand ticket holders can enjoy pre-game specials -- including 12-ounce drafts of Busch Light and Bud Light as well as 24-ounce fountain drinks for only $3 -- in the Budweiser Brew House, which will offer additional discounts on 16-ounce and 24-ounce draft beers during the match. Players and coaches from the historic 2000 season will also interact with fans in the Budweiser Brew House at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Sporting KC interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin and Seattle Sounders assistant coach Preki each started for the Wizards in the 2000 MLS Cup final and have since been inducted in to the Sporting Legends hall of honor. Zavagnin, who has been part of all seven major championships in club history, has been with SKC for 26 consecutive seasons and holds the MLS record for most seasons with one club as a player or coach.

Saturday's showdown features the only two teams to win a pair of MLS Cup championships in addition to four U.S. Open Cup titles. Notably, Sporting's first championship to be won at Children's Mercy Park came against the Sounders in the 2012 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Sporting has played 300 matches in the stadium since its opening in 2011 and a victory on Saturday would be the club's 300th competitive home win across all venues.

SKC Games at Children's Mercy Park

239 in regular season

26 in U.S. Open Cup

14 in MLS Cup Playoffs

11 in Concacaf Champions Cup

5 in Leagues Cup

5 in international friendlies

The Sounders, led by head coach Brian Schmetzer, recently competed in the FIFA Club World Cup and will now be traveling outside the Pacific Northwest for the first time since May 14. Seattle's roster is headlined by the Designated Player trio of Albert Rusnak, Jordan Morris and Pedo de la Vega. Rusnak leads the team with seven goals, in addition to four assists, while Morris has 11 goal contributions (eight goals, three assists) in 11 regular season appearances against Sporting.

Sporting earned the team's first road over the Colorado Rapids in more than a decade last week with goals from Dejan Joveljic and Erik Thommy as well as a career-high eight saves -- and the game-winning assist -- from goalkeeper John Pulskamp. The 24-year-old goalkeeper is the only player on the team to start in all 23 matches this season and he leads MLS with 75 saves this season.

Joveljic has a goal or assist in seven consecutive regular season matches, the longest streak in MLS this season and the third longest in club history. The Serbian striker has 33 goals in MLS play since the start of 2024 -- including the game-winning goal in the LA Galaxy's 1-0 win over Seattle in the last year's Western Conference Final -- which ranks second best in MLS behind Lionel Messi's 35 goals.

Both teams will be shorthanded on Saturday. Three SKC players are sidelined as Jacob Bartlett -- who has started in 16 straight matches since March -- serves a one-game suspension for caution accumulation while centerback Dany Rosero (knee) and Thommy (hip) are ruled out with injuries. The Sounders will miss right back Kalani Kossa-Rienzi due to suspension in addition to recent injuries to goalkeeper Stefan Frei (concussion) and Joao Paulo (knee) for a Seattle squad that has endured absences of Yeimar Gomez Andrade (hamstring), Paul Arriola (knee), Stuart Hawkins (quad) and Kim Kee-Hee (calf) as of late.

SKCvSEA will be referee Elijio Arreguin's fourth MLS match with the whistle -- in a game that features the two teams with the most fouls suffered in the league this season -- and the Western Conference clash will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription in English (Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr) and Spanish (Raul Guzman and Ashley Gonzalez). Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action and live radio coverage will air locally on 810 AM and 103.7 FM (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin).

Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders FC

2025 MLS Regular Season | Match 22

Saturday, July 12 | 7:30 p.m. CT (7:40 kickoff)

Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas

Broadcast Schedule:

Watch | MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Radio | 810 AM or 103.7 FM or SKC App







