Nashville SC Seeks Fifth-Straight Major League Soccer Win Saturday at Inter Miami CF

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After advancing to its first-ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal with a 5-2 win over D.C. United Wednesday at GEODIS Park, Nashville Soccer Club will visit Inter Miami CF in the first of two regular season meetings between the clubs at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 12.

The Boys in Gold, who are off to their best start in club history with a record of 12W-4L-5D (41 points) and in second place in both the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield standings behind FC Cincinnati (42 points), are unbeaten in a club record seven-straight road matches across all competitions (six in Major League Soccer) and feature two of the league's top six scorers in Most Valuable Player candidates Sam Surridge (16 goals, three assists) and Hany Mukhtar (nine goals, eight assists).

Inter Miami CF (10W-3L-5D) recently competed in the Club World Cup and were the only MLS team to advance to the Round of 16, ultimately falling 4-0 to French Soccer giants Paris Saint Germain. Due to its Club World Cup appearance, Miami has played the fewest MLS matches with 18, giving them three games in hand on Nashville and first place FC Cincinnati.

Here are five things to know for Saturday's match, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, Fox Deportes, SiriusXM, and Nashville SC's flagship station 104.5 The Zone.

Saturday will be the 15 th time Nashville SC has played Inter Miami CF across all competitions (MLS regular season and playoffs, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup) since both joined MLS in 2020, tying the Herons with Orlando City SC as NSC's most frequent opponent since its inaugural season.

Golden Boot leader and MVP candidate Surridge (19, fourth most), who recorded his third brace and fifth multi-goal game across all competitions this season Wednesday against D.C. United in the U.S. Open Cup, and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (21, second most), both rank in the top four in MLS goal contributions this season. San Diego's Anders Dreyer leads with 24 and FC Cincinnati's Evander is third with 20.

Mukhtar, who has also emerged as an MVP candidate during Nashville's climb up the standings, leads the Boys in Gold in scoring against Miami with three goals and two assists in nine career regular season appearances and four goals and four assists across all competitions. The midfielder has seven goals and six assists during Nashville's 12-match MLS unbeaten streak.

Goalkeeper Joe Willis, who is tied for the third-most shutouts in MLS with seven behind league-leading Yohei Takaoka (VAN) with nine and Dayne St. Clair (MIN) and Pedro Gallese (ORL) with eight, has a 0.93 goals against average and three clean sheets in eight career regular season starts versus Miami as a Boy in Gold and one shutout in one career playoff start against the South Florida side.

Saturday's match at Miami is the third of six in 20 days for the Boys in Gold in July. Nashville was forced to play a man down beginning in the 63rd minute against Philadelphia in a match that lasted 111 minutes last Saturday and defeated D.C. in the Open Cup Quarterfinals Wednesday before traveling to Miami Friday. Inter Miami also played Wednesday night, defeating the New England Revolution 2-1 with a first-half brace from Messi.







