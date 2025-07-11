CF Montréal in Florida to Take on Orlando City this Saturday

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal will play its first road away game of the month of July in Central Florida against Orlando City this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT at Inter&Co Stadium (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

This will be CF Montréal's first road game since June 14. Forward Prince Owusu had scored a brace and defender Jalen Neal netted his first CF Montréal goal as interim head coach Marco Donadel's men defeated Houston Dynamo FC 3-1 in Texas.

The Bleu-blanc-noir holds a 9-8-6 overall record (34 goals for, 32 goals against) when facing Orlando City along with a 4-4-3 record (16 goals for, 16 goals against) when playing at Inter&Co Stadium. Montreal and Orlando played out a 0-0 draw at Stade Saputo back on April 19.

Sitting 5th in the Eastern Conference, Orlando City is winless in its last two games. Head coach Óscar Pareja's squad opened the month of July with a 2-2 draw to Charlotte FC in North Carolina on July 5.







