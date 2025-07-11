Philadelphia Union Loan CJ Olney Jr. to Lexington SC

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has loaned Homegrown midfielder CJ Olney Jr. to USL side, Lexington SC, through 2025.

Olney signed a contract as a Homegrown with the Union on August 6, 2024, but made his debut against Charlotte FC on June 22, 2024. The former Union Academy player and YSC graduate has regularly appeared for Philadelphia Union II, making a total of 57 appearances and contributing 12 goals and 18 assists over the last three seasons.

Internationally, Olney has been called up to the United States Youth National U17 and U19 squads.

