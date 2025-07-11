LAFC Announces Time Change for Home Match against Atlanta United

July 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC today announced that its match against Atlanta United, scheduled for Sunday, October 5 at BMO Stadium, will now kick off at 6 p.m. PT instead of the originally scheduled 7:30 p.m. PT start time. The match will now be a Sunday Night Soccer showcase as part of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and also available on 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM LA Mera Mera.

Major League Soccer announced earlier this season that Xfinity customers can enjoy all the action of Sunday Night Soccer on MLS Season Pass for free, with no additional subscriptions required. The weekly matches will be available within the channel guide on Xfinity X1 and the Xfinity Stream app throughout the duration of the season.







