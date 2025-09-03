Six FC Cincinnati Players Called up During September FIFA International Window

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Six FC Cincinnati players have been selected to their respective national team rosters for the upcoming September FIFA International window, four at the senior level: Roman Celentano (United States), Kévin Denkey (Togo), Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe) and Kei Kamara (Sierra Leone) and two at the youth level: Samuel Gidi (U21 Slovakia) and Stiven Jimenez (U20 United States). The six players will represent the Orange and Blue on the international stage for the upcoming window which runs from September 1 through September 9.

Celentano and the United States are set to play two friendly matches during September's international window as the Stars and Stripes face Korea Republic and Japan on September 6 and September 9, respectively. For Celentano, the selection to the USMNT roster is the goalkeeper's fourth since earning his first call-up back in January 2023.

Denkey rejoins Togo for the country's two upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches against Mauritania (Sept. 5) and Sudan (Sept. 9). Denkey featured for Togo in the nation's two March World Cup qualifiers, playing 90 minutes in both games and scoring against Mauritania to help earn Togo a point in group stage play.

Hadebe and The Warriors resume their World Cup Qualifying schedule against Benin on Sept. 5 and Rwanda on Sept. 9. Hadebe last represented Zimbabwe during group stage qualification matches for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in November 2024.

Kamara rounds out FC Cincinnati's representation in African World Cup Qualifying play when Sierra Leone faces Guinea-Bissau on Sept. 4 and Ethiopia on Sept. 9. Kamara made his 42nd all-time appearance for his nation in the last cycle of qualifying for Sierra Leone where he started against Egypt and assisted against Guinea-Bissau.

Gidi was named to the Slovakia U21 roster team roster as the nation begins qualification for the 2027 European U21 Championship. The squad will host Andorra (Sept. 5) before traveling to Moldova (Sept. 9). Gidi obtained Slovakian citizenship prior to departing MŠK Žilina and has not been cap-tied to either his native Ghana or Slovakia at the senior level.

Stiven Jimenez has also been selected to participate in a U20 U.S. Men's National Team Identification Camp to be held during the FIFA International Window in West Palm Beach, Florida. Jimenez is one of 23 players selected to participate in the camp, and will represent FC Cincinnati in the camp that draws players from 14 different MLS teams

FULL FC CINCINNATI SEPTEMBER FIFA INTERNATIONAL WINDOW MATCH SCHEDULE

Roman Celentano (United States)

Saturday, September 6 vs Korea Republic (5 p.m. ET) - Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, N.J. (International Friendly)

Tuesday, September 9 vs Japan (7:30 p.m. ET) - Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio (International Friendly)

Kévin Denkey (Togo)

Friday, September 5 at Mauritania (3 p.m. ET) - Nouadhibou Municipal Stadium, Nouadhibou, Mauritania (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Tuesday, September 9 vs Sudan (12 p.m. ET) - Stade de Kégué, Lomé, Togo (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe)

Friday, September 5 at Benin* (12 p.m. ET) - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, Ivory Coast (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Tuesday, September 9 vs Rwanda* (9 a.m. ET) - Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Kei Kamara (Sierra Leone)

Thursday, September 4 at Guinea-Bissau (12 p.m. ET) - Estádio 24 de Setembro, Bissau, Guinea-Bissau (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Tuesday, September 9 vs Ethiopia* (9 a.m. ET) - Sameul Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Paynesville, Liberia (FIFA World Cup Qualifier)

Samuel Gidi (Slovakia U21)

Friday, September 5 vs Andorra U21 (12 p.m. ET) - Mestský štadión Skalica, Skalica, Slovakia (European U21 Championship Qualifier)

Tuesday, September 9 at Moldova U21 (12 p.m. ET) - Nisporeni Central Stadium, Nisporeni, Moldova (European U21 Championship Qualifier)







Major League Soccer Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.