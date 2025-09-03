New York City FC Well Represented During September International Window

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC will be strongly represented during the September international window, with eight First Team players and two New York City FC II players earning call-ups across senior and youth levels worldwide. From World Cup Qualifiers in the Americas to European Championship action and youth friendlies abroad, it promises to be a busy and exciting period for the Club's internationals.

Goalkeeper Matt Freese will remain stateside with the U.S. Men's National Team for two high-profile friendlies - first against Korea at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on September 6, before facing Japan in Columbus, Ohio, on September 9.

Forward Alonso Martínez has been named to Costa Rica's squad, with fixtures against Nicaragua on September 5 and a second match on September 9.

Midfielder Aiden O'Neill has also been called up, joining Australia for a pair of matches against New Zealand - in Canberra on September 5 and Auckland on September 9.

In Central America, Tomas Romero will represent El Salvador in their quest for World Cup qualification, beginning away to Guatemala on September 4 before hosting Suriname four days later.

On the youth international stage, Defender Andrew Baiera will represent the U.S., remaining stateside after earning a place in the U-19 training camp, which runs in Atlanta from September 1 through 8.

Midfield, Máximo Carrizo has been selected for the U.S. U-17s, traveling to the Netherlands for a camp in Katwijk and a pair of evening matches against the Dutch on September 5 and 8 at SJC Noordwijk.

Mitja Ilenič will represent Slovenia U-21s in a crucial European Championship qualifier against Norway in Drammen on September 9.

18-year-old Jonny Shore joins the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a training camp that includes two friendlies against Morocco on September 5 and 7.

From from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II, Adonis Campos was called up by the El Salvador U-17s, to be part of an extended training camp running across several weeks. Teammate Peter Molinari has been selected for a U.S. U-17 domestic identity camp in Fayetteville, Georgia.

New York City FC is proud to see so many of its players continuing to represent their nations. The Club congratulates all those selected and wishes them success and safe travels.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.