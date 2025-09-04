San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Announces Earthquakes Legend Landon Donovan in Class of 2025

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Sports Authority marks the 30th anniversary of the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame honoring South Bay sports legends when it inducts San Jose Earthquakes legend Landon Donovan and four more new members on Thursday, Nov. 6, at the SAP Center in San Jose.

Donovan will join a quartet of Earthquakes icons in the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame: Paul Child (Class of 2013), Mani Hernandez (2015), John Doyle (2019) and Chris Wondolowski (2023). The inductees hail from the upper echelon of high school, collegiate, professional, Olympic and international competitions. Although from different sports in different eras, they have made a lasting impact both on and off the field of play.

The San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025 inductees are:

Landon Donovan (Soccer): At just 19, Donovan transformed the San Jose Earthquakes into MLS champions, leading the club to two MLS Cup titles. A three-time World Cup star and seven-time MLS Best XI honoree, he won six MLS Cups and is celebrated as one of the most decorated players in American soccer history.

Eddie "Ed" Buller (Football): Taking over Oak Grove football in 1983, Coach Buller led the Eagles to a 214-39-3 record, 18 league titles, and five CCS championships. Renowned for his adaptable coaching style and mentorship, he built one of the most successful programs in CCS history, producing numerous collegiate and professional players.

Todd Clever (Rugby): Known as "Captain America," Clever began his rugby journey at Santa Teresa High School and became the most-capped U.S. Eagles player with 76 appearances. A three-time Rugby World Cup star and American Rugby Player of the Decade, he was the first American to play and score in Super Rugby.

Afsoon Roshanzamir Johnston (Wrestling): The Independence High School wrestler made history as the first American to win a World Medal in Women's Freestyle Wrestling. Johnston went on to win another World Medal along with multiple National Championships, and later becoming an Olympic coach winning Gold in 2016.

Mark Wilson (Baseball): After 38 years with the San Jose Giants, including three decades as General Manager, Wilson became a two-time California League Executive of the Year and Bowie Kuhn Award recipient. He introduced fan-favorite promotions like Beer Batter and popular mascot Gigante, earning recognition among the league's 150 most influential figures.

"San Jose's incredibly rich and diverse sports history makes the Hall of Fame selection process very difficult each year," said Charlie Faas, Chairman of the San Jose Sports Authority Board of Directors. "The Class of 2025 is a wonderful representation of the deep and meaningful impact athletes and coaches with South Bay connections have made in their respective sports, locally, nationally and internationally. We are excited to welcome these five remarkable individuals into the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame."

Each inductee will be recognized with a bronze plaque permanently installed on the concourse at the SAP Center at San Jose. Including the 2025 inductees, there will be 136 South Bay sports icons enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Heritage Bank of Commerce is the presenting sponsor for the 2025 Induction Ceremony and Dinner. The annual induction is an event of the San Jose Sports Authority, San Jose Arena Authority, SAP Center Management/San Jose Sharks and the City of San José. The event benefits Special Olympics Northern California and high school sports programs.

"The San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025 represents all that we value, including integrity, work ethic, sportsmanship, and excellence," said Executive Director John Poch of the San Jose Sports Authority. "Individually and collectively, their accomplishments, both in the Bay Area and across the world of sport, are the stuff of legend. We look forward to honoring their legacies in November at our Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the SAP Center in San Jose."

In addition to the Class of 2025 Inductees, the November ceremony features the best athletes of the year from Santa Clara County high schools, universities and the Special Olympics.

The 2025 San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Honorees are:

High School Athletes of the Year

Quinten Marsh, Valley Christian High School - Baseball

Nicole Steiner, Los Gatos High School - Volleyball, Basketball, Track & Field

Amateur Athletes of the Year

Nick Nash, San Jose State University - Football

Emilia Sjöstrand, San Jose State University - Track & Field

Special Olympian of the Year

Michael Aguilar, Special Olympics Northern California

The event kicks off with a reception followed by dinner and induction ceremony. For information and to purchase event tickets visit our website at sjsa.org/hof







