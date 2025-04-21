Felipe Mora Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora has been named to MLS's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9, the league announced today. Mora registered a brace in the Timbers' 3-3 result against LAFC on April 19 to help secure a point at home and extend Portland's unbeaten streak to a sixth straight match.

Mora, 31, registered his third and fourth goals of the season in Saturday's match. He's now tied with Antony for the team lead in goals this season. It marked his first brace of the 2025 campaign and his fourth overall for the club. With a total of 43 career MLS goals, Mora is now in sole position of third most goals scored in Portland's MLS history behind Fanendo Adi (54) and Diego Valeri (86).

The Timbers will travel to face the LA Galaxy on Sunday, April 27. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. (Pacific) at Dignity Health Sports Park on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

