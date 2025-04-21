Timbers Host We Believe in Portland Event Powered by Adopt One Block at Providence Park April 25

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will host the We Believe in Portland event powered by Adopt One Block at Providence Park on Friday, April 25, the club announced today. The spring cleanup event aims to bring together fans, local residents, and volunteers to help clean and beautify downtown Portland.

Launched in the fall of 2022, We Believe in Portland is a community-driven initiative co-founded by Thesis and Adopt One Block. What began as Litter League at Thesis has evolved into a thriving community effort that has engaged over 170 companies and approximately 2,000 participants annually through its Spring and Fall cleanup events. We Believe in Portland builds on that foundation by uniting purpose-driven leaders, businesses, and individuals to make a tangible difference in the community. The initiative is powered by Adopt One Block, which collaborates with a committee of staff and volunteers to plan and organize the events, manage logistics, and provide participants with the necessary cleanup supplies.

"As a club, we are invested in the well-being of downtown Portland and honored to have the opportunity to host the We Believe in Portland cleanup event at our stadium," said Timbers Senior Vice President of Community and Social Impact Dr. Robin Beavers. "The Portland community has always supported us, and this is our way of giving back. We believe that by working together, we can make a significant impact on our city and show our pride in Portland."

The April 25 event will kick off at 11 a.m. (Pacific) with registered volunteers collecting their t-shirts and supplies at Providence Park. Groups will disperse and spend an hour cleaning up trash and litter from their assigned block from 12:30-1:30 p.m. (Pacific). At the conclusion of the event, all participants are then invited to gather at Midtown Beer Garden to celebrate the collective impact while supporting a local business. The event is free for all to attend with cleanup supply kits available to reserve through the registration link. Participants are encouraged to register in advance on webelieveinportland.com/events.

Hosting the We Believe in Portland event is part of the Timbers' ongoing commitment to its environment-focused Green Is Gold campaign. Through season-long programming and activations, the Green Is Gold platform aims to raise awareness and educate on the topics of nature conservation and biodiversity loss in our community and across our state, as well as actively work to improve our environmental footprint at Providence Park.

