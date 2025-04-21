Earthquakes Loan Defender Oscar Verhoeven to San Diego FC

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has loaned defender Oscar Verhoeven to San Diego Football Club for the remainder of the 2025 season in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The loan agreement also includes a purchase option in exchange for 2026 GAM and a future sell-on percentage for San Jose.

Verhoeven, 18, was signed to the first team as a Homegrown Player on May 16, 2023, after featuring for the Quakes Academy. A native of Pleasant Hill, California, the local product made his first-team debut last season and has made nine career appearances (five starts) in all competitions.

Internationally, Verhoeven has represented the United States at various levels, namely the Under-17 and Under-20 age groups.

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes loan D Oscar Verhoeven to San Diego FC for the remainder of the 2025 season in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The loan agreement also includes a purchase option in exchange for 2026 GAM and a future sell-on percentage for San Jose.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.