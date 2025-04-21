Earthquakes Loan Defender Oscar Verhoeven to San Diego FC
April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has loaned defender Oscar Verhoeven to San Diego Football Club for the remainder of the 2025 season in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The loan agreement also includes a purchase option in exchange for 2026 GAM and a future sell-on percentage for San Jose.
Verhoeven, 18, was signed to the first team as a Homegrown Player on May 16, 2023, after featuring for the Quakes Academy. A native of Pleasant Hill, California, the local product made his first-team debut last season and has made nine career appearances (five starts) in all competitions.
Internationally, Verhoeven has represented the United States at various levels, namely the Under-17 and Under-20 age groups.
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes loan D Oscar Verhoeven to San Diego FC for the remainder of the 2025 season in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The loan agreement also includes a purchase option in exchange for 2026 GAM and a future sell-on percentage for San Jose.
