Red Bulls and Audi Extend 'Goals for Growth' in 2025
April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York Red Bulls News Release
HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls and Audi of America's Tristate Audi dealers have announced the extension of the "Goals For Growth" program during the 2025 season. The program encourages environmental protection and sustainability.
The New York Red Bulls (RBNY) and Audi will plant four (4) trees for every Red Bulls goal scored this Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The trees will be planted at the conclusion of the 2025 season through a partnership with the New Jersey Tree Foundation, which is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees in New Jersey's most underserved neighborhoods. In 2024, there were a total of 220 trees planted as the result of the partnership between the club and Audi.
The initiative will commence on Earth Day (April 22) during a community service event at the Greater Newark Conservancy that will include volunteers from both Audi and RBNY.
Audi has been the Official Luxury Vehicle of the RBNY since 2015, and has been the Official Automotive Partner of MLS since that same year. Audi and its nationwide dealer network further support MLS at the local level through club partnerships with D.C. United, Orlando City SC, San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City and Columbus Crew. Audi also holds the naming rights for Audi Field, home of D.C. United, in Washington, D.C.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2025
- Earthquakes Loan Defender Oscar Verhoeven to San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Acquire Defender Oscar Verhoeven on Loan from the San Jose Earthquakes - San Diego FC
- Daniel Salloi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Host We Believe in Portland Event Powered by Adopt One Block at Providence Park April 25 - Portland Timbers
- Nashville SC Notes Week of April 21, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Earthquakes Forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Djordje Mihailovic Earns Team of the Matchday Nod for Goal and Assist Performance - Colorado Rapids
- Cremaschi and Weigandt Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith and Defender Andrew Privett Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Week 9 - Charlotte FC
- Ondřej Lingr Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Felipe Mora Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9 - Portland Timbers
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9 - FC Cincinnati
- Red Bulls and Audi Extend 'Goals for Growth' in 2025 - New York Red Bulls
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York Red Bulls Stories
- Red Bulls and Audi Extend 'Goals for Growth' in 2025
- New York Red Bulls Launch Unique 'We Win, You Win' Ticket Package
- New York Red Bulls Unveil Updated Altec Lansing Sensory Room at Sports Illustrated Stadium
- New York Red Bulls' First Match at Sports Illustrated Stadium Features New Fan Experiences for 2025 Season
- New York Red Bulls Home Opener to Feature Eastern Conference Champions Celebration, Red Carpet Arrival and Many Special Moments