Red Bulls and Audi Extend 'Goals for Growth' in 2025

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. - The New York Red Bulls and Audi of America's Tristate Audi dealers have announced the extension of the "Goals For Growth" program during the 2025 season. The program encourages environmental protection and sustainability.

The New York Red Bulls (RBNY) and Audi will plant four (4) trees for every Red Bulls goal scored this Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The trees will be planted at the conclusion of the 2025 season through a partnership with the New Jersey Tree Foundation, which is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees in New Jersey's most underserved neighborhoods. In 2024, there were a total of 220 trees planted as the result of the partnership between the club and Audi.

The initiative will commence on Earth Day (April 22) during a community service event at the Greater Newark Conservancy that will include volunteers from both Audi and RBNY.

Audi has been the Official Luxury Vehicle of the RBNY since 2015, and has been the Official Automotive Partner of MLS since that same year. Audi and its nationwide dealer network further support MLS at the local level through club partnerships with D.C. United, Orlando City SC, San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City and Columbus Crew. Audi also holds the naming rights for Audi Field, home of D.C. United, in Washington, D.C.

