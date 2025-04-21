Daniel Salloi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 9 of the 2025 season, MLS announced today.

The club's longest tenured player, Salloi contributed a career-best four goal contributions with two goals and two assists in Sporting Kansas City's 5-3 victory at San Jose on Saturday. His four goal contributions match the single-game high for an MLS player this season and give Salloi 109 career goal contributions (64 goals, 45 assists) for Sporting in all competitions, which ranks fourth most in club history.

"I'm very, very proud of the team and the way we played. We've seemed to be clicking more and more. I'm just very happy for the team," Salloi said in the postgame press conference on Saturday (download). "I'm still hungry. I still want to score more and assist more and, most importantly, win games with the team."

Salloi is the third player in team history to record multiple goals and multiple assists in an MLS regular season road match, and the first MLS player to do so in nearly a year. The Hungarian winger became the sixth different SKC player, and the first since 2018, to record four goal contributions in an MLS regular season match along with Mark Chung, Gerso Fernandes, Chris Henderson, Preki (four times) and Josh Wolff.

A former MLS All-Star and MLS MVP finalist, Salloi is one of only four MLS players with six or more goal contributions in each of the past five seasons (2021-2025). In addition, the Sporting KC Academy product has now scored the fifth most goals among Homegrown Players in MLS history.

Wearing the captain's armband on Saturday and moving into eighth on the club's all-time regular season appearances chart (218), Salloi provided assists on Sporting's first and last goals as Sporting struck for five goals in an MLS regular season road match for only the third time in 30 seasons. The 28-year-old Salloi helped set up Logan Ndenbe's goal in the 18th minute to open the scoring and provided the final pass for Erik Thommy's strike in the 85th minute.

Salloi also recorded the fifth multi-goal game of his regular season career -- tying him for seventh on the club's all-time chart in that category -- with goals in the 20th and 73rd minutes on Saturday. His first goal, on an assist from goalkeeper John Pulskamp, marked the 50th goal of his MLS regular season career and the club's 1,600th goal across all competitions while his second goal ultimately proved to be the game winner, giving Salloi a club-record 17 game-winning goals in the regular season all-time.

This is the second MLS Player of the Matchday honor for Salloi, who also received the recognition in 2021, and he is the first Sporting KC player to earn the award since Johnny Russell in 2023. The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting.

Sporting KC All-Time MLS Players of the Week/Matchday

2025: Daniel Salloi (Matchday 9)

2023: Alan Pulido (Matchday 18) & Johnny Russell (Matchday 38)

2021: Daniel Salloi (Week 28) & Johnny Russell (Week 33)

2020: Alan Pulido (Week 15)

2019: Johnny Russell (Week 13)

2018: Tim Melia (Week 6) & Johnny Russell (Week 8)

2015: Paulo Nagamura (Week 24), Benny Feilhaber (Week 29) & Tim Melia (Week 31)

2014: Graham Zusi (Week 4) & Benny Feilhaber (Week 19)

2013: Graham Zusi (Week 10)

2011: Omar Bravo (Week 1) & Graham Zusi (Week 23)

2009: Josh Wolff (Week 5, Week 9 & Week 25)

2008: Claudio Lopez (Week 30)

2007: Eddie Johnson (Week 2, Week 8 & Week 9) & Scott Sealy (Week 24 & Week 29)

2006: Scott Sealy (Week 12), Davy Arnaud (Week 24), Josh Wolff (Week 27) & Jose Burciaga, Jr. (Week 28)

2005: Josh Wolff (Week 7 & Week 20)

2004: Davy Arnaud (Week 14)

2003: Chris Klein (Week 2 & Week 27), Preki (Week 9 & Week 12) & Igor Simutenkov (Week 15)

2002: Chris Klein (Week 4) & Tony Meola (Week 21)

2001: Chris Klein (Week 2) & Chris Brown (Week 3)

2000: Peter Vermes (Week 10) & Tony Meola (Week 15)

1999: Chris Klein (Week 19)

1998: Vitalis Takawira (Week 10)

1997: Preki (Week 12 & Week 14)

1996: Preki (Week 8) & Mark Chung (Week 12)

