Earthquakes Forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forward Cristian Arango has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9. "Chicho" scored two goals in the Quakes' last match vs. Sporting Kansas City at PayPal Park last Saturday.

After trailing the match 3-0 early, the Earthquakes put on a furious rally with two goals before intermission, with the second occurring in the 42nd minute when Arango headed in a Cristian Espinoza free kick. In the second half, Arango would complete the brace in the fourth minute of stoppage time when the Quakes drew a penalty kick and he subsequently converted from the spot as San Jose's comeback bid fell short. The forward from Medellín, Colombia, now leads the team with six goals on the season.

The MLS Team of the Matchday selection is the first since Arango joined San Jose in the offseason and the sixth of his career.

The Black and Blue will now travel to Columbus, Ohio next Saturday, April 26, to take on the Columbus Crew. Kickoff from Lower.com Field will take place at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 9)

Forwards: Dániel Sallói (SKC), Felipe Mora (POR), Ignatius Ganago (NE)

Midfielders: Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Quinn Sullivan (PHI), Evander (CIN), João Peglow (DC)

Defenders: Logan Ndenbe (SKC), Andrew Privett (CLT), Marcelo Weigandt (MIA)

Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (TOR)

Coach: Dean Smith (CLT)

Bench: Pedro Gallese (ORL), Yeimar (SEA), Édier Ocampo (VAN), Owen Wolff (ATX), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Ondřej Lingr (HOU), Jesús Ferreira (SEA), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Cristian "Chicho" Arango (SJ)

