Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith and Defender Andrew Privett Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Week 9

April 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith and defender Andrew Privett were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Week 9.

Smith, who earned his 20th win in charge of CLTFC, was recognized with the honor after his team won their 8th consecutive regular season home match dating back to last season. CLTFC is the only team in the league with a perfect home record (5-0-0). Smith's side is first in the Eastern Conference in goals scored (16) and has the East's second-best defensive record (7 goals allowed) through nine matches.

The Crown ended a matchday on top of the Eastern Conference table for the first time in Club history and currently sits second in the Supporters' Shield standings with 19 points.

Privett helped CLTFC keep its second consecutive clean sheet and his goal in the 57th minute off an Ashley Westwood free kick secured all three points for the home team. The thunderous header was the Penn State alum's first professional goal, and the occasion marked his 50th regular season MLS match for the Club.

Charlotte FC is currently on a three-match win streak and welcomes the New England Revolution to Bank of America Stadium this Saturday, April 26. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and tickets information can be found at charlottefootballclub.com/tickets.

