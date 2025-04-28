Sporting KC Weekly

April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After back-to-back road trips, Sporting Kansas City returns home to host reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 4 for Star Wars Night at Children's Mercy Park. Tickets for the match are available online at SeatGeek and are also included in the Original '96 Pack, which comes with a Kansas City Wiz drink tumbler.

The Sunday Night Soccer showdown will be available to watch with an Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass subscription and radio coverage will air locally on 810 AM and 103.7 FM. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off chicken nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 4 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

A new episode of The Sporting KC Show will air at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday on Sports Radio 810 WHB with co-hosts Jon Kempin and Blake Aerni. The Sporting KC Show provides supporters with an opportunity to catch up on club storylines, player achievements, guest interviews and more.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $49 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code MLS49 (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new adidas One Planet pre-match jersey as well as other spring styles.

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi will be a special guest when Steps of Faith presents Game Nite! featuring Will Forte at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday in the Valentine Room at Uptown Theater. Tickets for the fundraiser are available online and donations can be made at StepsOfFaithFoundation.org.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign this week with a road trip to face Austin FC II at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday at Parmer Field at St. David's Performance Center in the Texas capital city. The Frontier Division match-up will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans can follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

The Sporting KC Academy will resume the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season this weekend. The Sporting KC Academy U-16s and U-18s will host the Columbus Crew on Saturday in a doubleheader beginning at 9 a.m. CT at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. On Sunday, the Sporting KC Academy U-14s will travel to Oklahoma to play FC Dallas at 1 p.m. CT on the University of Tulsa campus. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on X, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.

