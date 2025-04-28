Kévin Denkey Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10

April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati's Kévin Denkey was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10, the league announced Monday. The striker earns his first league-wide nod since Matchday 1.

Denkey netted both goals for FC Cincinnati in Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City in front of a sellout crowd of 25,513 at TQL Stadium. The brace marked Denkey's first multi-goal performance of the season.

The Togolese striker's first goal came just before halftime, a well-controlled first-time finish off a saved ball from SKC goalkeeper John Pulskamp. Denkey's second goal provided an early contender for MLS Goal of the Year, a stunning bicycle kick in the 78th minute to double Cincinnati's lead and secure the win.

Denkey has netted five game-winning goals in FC Cincinnati's eight wins in all competitions this season. His six goals in league play are tied for third-most in MLS this season, one off the league lead of seven held by Hugo Cuypers and Tai Baribo.

Denkey's selection is the 11th recognition of an FC Cincinnati player on the MLS Team of the Matchday this season.

2025 FC Cincinnati MLS Team of the Matchday Player Recognitions

- Miles Robinson (1, 8-Bench)

- Kévin Denkey (1-Bench, 10)

- Yuya Kubo (3)

- Evander (5, 6, 9)

- Roman Celentano (6)

- Lukas Engel (7)

- Gerardo 'Dado' Valenzuela (8)

2025 MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi (Matchday 10)

F: Sam Surridge (NSH), Kévin Denkey (CIN), Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

M: Antony (POR), Diego Luna (RSL), Pedro Vite (VAN), Hany Mukhtar (NSH)

D: Max Arfsten (CLB), Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Andy Najar (NSH)

GK: Aljaž Ivačič (NE)

Coach: B.J. Callaghan (NSH)

Bench: Andre Blake (PHI), Noah Eile (RBNY), Alex Freeman (ORL), Carles Gil (NE), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Pedrinho (DAL), Ondřej Lingr (HOU), Marco Pašalić (ORL), Alonso Martínez (NYC)

The Orange and Blue return to action next Sunday, May 4 at New York City FC. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. from Citi Field and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Fans can listen to the match locally on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

FC Cincinnati return on Saturday, May 10 to host Austin FC for the first time in Cincinnati. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.