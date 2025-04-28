Timbers Extend Unbeaten Streak to a Seventh Straight Match with 4-2 Road Victory against LA Galaxy

April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







CARSON, Calif. - With a 4-2 road victory over the LA Galaxy on Sunday evening, the Portland Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to a seventh straight match (4-0-3). David Da Costa, Santiago Moreno, Kevin Kelsy and Jonathan Rodríguez each scored for Portland while Antony tallied three assists in the match. The win lifted the Timbers into second place in the Western Conference (5-2-3, 18 pts) while recording their best 10-game start to an MLS campaign.

Making History

With tonight's win, the Timbers (5-2-3, 18pts) moved into second place in the Western Conference. Notably, 18 points through their first 10 games marks the Timbers' best start to an MLS campaign. Portland extended their unbeaten streak to a seventh straight result overall (4-0-3) and to a fourth straight match on the road (3-0-1). The Timbers are tied for the league lead with 20 goals this season and have registered three or more goals in five of their last six matches.

Goal Scorers and Playmakers

Four players scored for Portland tonight with goals from David Da Costa, Santiago Moreno, Kevin Kelsy and Jonathan Rodríguez. Additionally, Antony tallied three assists in the match, bringing his season total to a team best five assists. Antony is just the fourth player in club history to record three or more assists in a single match (Yimmi Chara, Diego Valeri, Rodney Wallace). The Brazilian winger has registered an assist in three straight matches for Portland, tallying five in that span. Antony leads the Timbers in goal contributions this season with nine (4G, 5A) and is tied for the league lead.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - David Da Costa (Antony), 38th minute: From the left-side endline, Antony skillfully chipped the ball over his defender's head before flicking it towards the middle of the box for David Da Costa, who finished a volley out of the air into the near-post corner of the net.

POR - Santiago Moreno (Antony), 53rd minute: Antony drove the attack forward and curled a ball around LA's backline into the far side of the box. Santiago Moreno found himself open, calmly took a touch and slipped a shot diagonally into the goal.

POR - Kevin Kelsy (Antony), 63rd minute: David Da Costa played a pass into the path of Antony on the left wing. Antony played a one touch ball to the top of the box for Kevin Kelsy, who fired a first-time left-footed strike off the cross before and into the back of the net.

LA - Christian Ramírez (Joseph Paintsil), 67th minute: Joseph Paintsil delivered a cross into the box for Christian Ramírez, who slid to connect with the ball and volley it into the goal.

LA - Marco Reus (Christian Ramírez), 69th minute: Marco Reus received a through ball into the box from Christian Ramírez and took one touch before placing a shot into the lower right corner.

POR - Jonathan Rodríguez (penalty kick), 76th minute: Portland received a penalty kick. Jonathan Rodríguez stepped up and drilled a shot into the top left corner to convert the attempt.

Notes

Portland (5-2-3, 18pts) moved into second place in the Western Conference.

Eighteen points through their first 10 games marks the Timbers' best start to an MLS campaign.

The Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to a seventh straight result (4-0-3).

Portland is unbeaten in four straight road matches (3-0-1).

The Timbers have registered three or more goals in five of their last six matches.

Portland is tied for the league lead with 20 goals this season.

David Da Costa notched his second goal of the season.

Santiago Moreno scored his second goal of the year.

Moreno scored in back-to-back games for Portland.

Kevin Kelsy notched his fourth goal of the year. He's tied for the team lead alongside Felipe Mora and Antony.

Jonathan Rodríguez recorded his first goal of the 2025 campaign in the match.

Rodríguez tallied goal contributions in consecutive matches for Portland with an assist against LAFC on April 19.

Antony tallied three assists in the match, bringing his season total to a team best five assists.

Antony is just the fourth player in club history to record three or more assists in a single match (Yimmi Chara, Diego Valeri, Rodney Wallace).

Antony has registered an assist in three straight matches for Portland, tallying five in that span.

Antony leads the Timbers in goal contributions this season with nine (4G, 5A) and is tied for the league lead.

Newcomer Omir Fernandez made his Timbers debut as a second half substitute.

With an average age of 24.4 years in tonight's lineup, it marks Portland's youngest ever starting 11 for an MLS regular season match.

Next Game

The Timbers will continue on the road against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, May 3. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) at PayPal Park on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (5-2-3, 18pts) vs. LA Galaxy (0-7-3, 3pts)

April 27, 2025 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 3 4

LA Galaxy 0 2 2

Scoring Summary:

POR: Da Costa (Antony), 38

POR: Moreno (Antony), 53

POR: Kelsy (Antony), 63

LA: Ramirez (Paintsil), 67

LA: Reus (Ramirez), 69

POR: Rodriguez (penalty kick), 76

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Paintsil (caution), 45+1

POR: Rodriguez (caution), 77

LA: Yoshida (caution), 82

POR: K. Miller (caution), 90+4

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera (E. Miller, 80), D Surman, D K. Miller Š, D Fory, M Ayala M, Ortiz (Fernandez, 70), M Da Costa (Paredes, 85), F Antony (Rodríguez, 71), F Moreno, F Kelsy (Mora, 71)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D Bravo, D Zuparic, F Lassiter

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (three players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Moreno, 2); FOULS: 10 (Kelsy, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 4

LA: GK McCarthy, D Yamane, D Zanka (Yoshida, 71), D Nelson, D Garces (Cuevas, 90), M Cerrillo (Sanabria, 60), M Fagundez (Reus, 60), M Parente (Aude, 60), F Pec, F Paintsil, F Ramirez

Substitutes Not Used: GK Micovic, M Lepley, F Nascimento, F Berry

TOTAL SHOTS: 17 (Ramirez, 5) SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Paintsil, 2); FOULS: 10 (Paintsil, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 1

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant Referees: Felisha Mariscal, Chris Wattam

Fourth Official: Malik Badawi

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 21,215

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.