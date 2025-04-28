Ondřej Lingr Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Ondřej Lingr was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10, the league announced today. The inclusion marks the Czech Republic international's second consecutive appearance this season.

The Dynamo defeated in-state rivals Austin FC 2-0 in a Texas Showdown at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday behind goals from Lingr and forward Ezequiel Ponce. The Dynamo are now undefeated in their last four matches, while two saves from goalkeeper Jonathan Bond earned Houston their fourth clean sheet of the season.

Houston took the lead in the 61st minute when Lingr capitalized on a clearance error from Austin's backline for his second goal of the season. The play saw the Czech Republic international control the clearance with his chest and fire a right-footed volley from just outside the box into the bottom left corner of the net. Notably, Lingr made his first start with the Dynamo on Saturday and became just the fourth Dynamo player in Club history to score in his first two appearances, joining Brian Ching, Andrew Wenger and Romell Quioto.

Ponce doubled Houston's lead in the 79th minute when defender Griffin Dorsey found the Argentinian striker on run towards the box, who fired a powerful left-footed shot into the back of the net off the near post. The play marked Ponce's third goal of the season and Dorsey's fourth assist.

Lingr (Matchday 9 and 10) is one of three Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by defender Dorsey (Matchday 7) and midfielder Jack McGlynn (Matchday 7).

Houston next travels to face LAFC on Saturday, May 3 at BMO Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

