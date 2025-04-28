LAFC Picks up a Point with 2-2 Draw with St. Louis City

April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC came from behind twice to pick up a point in a 2-2 draw with St. Louis CITY SC at BMO Stadium on Sunday evening. Denis Bouanga scored both LAFC goals, giving him four in the last three games, helping the club extend its unbeaten streak to three games. With the draw, LAFC is now 4-4-2 on the season for 14 points.

Despite outshooting St. Louis 10-1 in the opening half, LAFC was unable to find a breakthrough, and less than 10 minutes into the second half they found themselves behind. St. Louis left back Jannes Horn hit an early cross in from the left that found Cedric Teuchert racing into the box. Teuchert took one touch before prodding the ball into the net from six yards out, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

LAFC assistant coach Ante Razov, acting head coach for the club in place of Steve Cherundolo, who was serving a one-game suspension after being red-carded last weekend in Portland, made his first changes in the 68th minute, bringing on Cengiz Ünder and Nathan Ordaz. Two minutes later, those two helped set up the LAFC equalizer. Ordaz collected the ball on the right wing and played a short pass to Timothy Tillman near the top of the box. Tillman then left the ball for Ünder, who hit a curling left-footed cross to the back post for Bouanga to tap in, tying the score at 1-1.

Three minutes later, LAFC had a chance to go in front, only for Bouanga to see his penalty kick saved by Ben Lundt in the St. Louis goal.

St. Louis was reduced to 10-men in the 83rd minute when Alfredo Morales was sent off after being shown a second yellow card, but it was the visitors who pulled back in front in the 89th minute. A scramble inside the penalty area led to a Nkosi Tafari goal line clearance rebounding off the back of Nathan Ordaz and into the net, giving St. Louis a 2-1 advantage.

But that lead would be short lived as, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Bouanga raced onto an Ünder through ball down the left wing before cutting into the box, past a pair of St. Louis defenders, and fired a right-footed shot past Lundt, tying the score at 2-2 and giving LAFC its second consecutive draw.

LAFC will be back in action on Saturday, May 3, when the club hosts the Houston Dynamo at BMO Stadium. That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT and is available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

NOTES

With the draw, LAFC is 4-4-2 for 14 points on the season, including a 3-1-1 record at home in the league.

LAFC has now gone unbeaten in its last three league games, going 1-0-2 in that time.

At BMO Stadium, LAFC is 6-1-1. The club scored first in each of the six wins while conceding the opening goal in the lone loss as well as tonight's draw.

LAFC remains unbeaten all-time against St. Louis CITY, going 3-0-2 in the five matches between the two sides, all of which have been MLS regular-season games.

The two goals scored by St. Louis this evening were the first two that the club had ever scored against LAFC.

After losing its first six games this season when conceding the game's opening goal, LAFC has now fought back to tie each of the last two games in which it trailed 1-0.

Denis Bouanga's 70th minute goal was the 450th regular-season goal in club history, coming in its 236th game. LAFC reached 450 goals faster than any previous MLS club, breaking the previous record of 256 games, which was set by the LA Galaxy.

After opening the season with no goals in his first six league appearances, Denis Bouanga now has four goals in his last three games.

This was the 11th multi-goal regular-season game of Bouanga's career, coming in his 79th game with LAFC. That is the second-most in club history, two fewer than Carlos Vela, who had 13 multi-goal games in 152 games.

Bouanga's 45 goals and 65 goal involvements are the second most in club history behind just Vela and Diego Rossi.

Cengiz Ünder assisted on both LAFC goals. These were his first two regular-season assists. This was also the first multi-assist game for an LAFC player this season.

After signing with the club on loan from Liga MX club Toluca FC on Wednesday, Frankie Amaya made his LAFC debut, coming on in the 88th minute for Igor Jesus.

St. Louis midfielder Alfredo Morales was sent off in the 83rd minute after being shown his second yellow card. He is the first person to be shown a red card against LAFC this season.

