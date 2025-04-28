Antony Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10

April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers forward Antony has been named to MLS's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10, the league announced today. Antony notched three assists in Portland's 4-2 road victory against LA Galaxy on April 27, lifting the Timbers into second place in the Western Conference (5-2-3, 18 pts) while extending their unbeaten streak to a seventh straight match (4-0-3).

Antony, 23, tallied three assists in the Sunday night matchup, bringing his season total to a team-best five assists. Notably, he is now tied for the most goal contributions in the league with nine (4G, 5A). Antony is just the fourth player in club history to record three or more assists in a single match (Yimmi Chara, Diego Valeri, Rodney Wallace). The Brazilian winger has registered an assist in three straight matches for Portland, tallying five in that span.

The Timbers will continue on the road against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, May 3. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) at PayPal Park on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

