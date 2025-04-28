Antony Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10
April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers forward Antony has been named to MLS's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10, the league announced today. Antony notched three assists in Portland's 4-2 road victory against LA Galaxy on April 27, lifting the Timbers into second place in the Western Conference (5-2-3, 18 pts) while extending their unbeaten streak to a seventh straight match (4-0-3).
Antony, 23, tallied three assists in the Sunday night matchup, bringing his season total to a team-best five assists. Notably, he is now tied for the most goal contributions in the league with nine (4G, 5A). Antony is just the fourth player in club history to record three or more assists in a single match (Yimmi Chara, Diego Valeri, Rodney Wallace). The Brazilian winger has registered an assist in three straight matches for Portland, tallying five in that span.
The Timbers will continue on the road against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, May 3. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) at PayPal Park on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2025
- Nashville SC Notes Week of April 28, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Kévin Denkey Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10 - FC Cincinnati
- Djordje Mihailovic Earns Fourth Team of the Matchday Honor After Securing Rapids' Draw with Seattle - Colorado Rapids
- Antony Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10 - Portland Timbers
- Ondřej Lingr Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- LA Galaxy Fall to Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Extend Unbeaten Streak to a Seventh Straight Match with 4-2 Road Victory against LA Galaxy - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Picks up a Point with 2-2 Draw with St. Louis City - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Antony Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10
- Timbers Extend Unbeaten Streak to a Seventh Straight Match with 4-2 Road Victory against LA Galaxy
- Timbers Host Variety of Summer Programs at Providence Park and in Portland Metro Area
- Timbers Host We Believe in Portland Event Powered by Adopt One Block at Providence Park April 25
- Felipe Mora Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9