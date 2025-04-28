LAFC and Fox 11 Launch "LAFC Encore" to Re-Air 24 Regular-Season Matches

April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC, in partnership with FOX 11, today announced the creation of "LAFC Encore," a new series of Black & Gold matches that will re-air locally on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). "LAFC Encore" will feature 24 LAFC regular-season matches shown in their entirety on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The first "LAFC Encore" premieres tomorrow, Tuesday, April 29, with a replay of the club's 2-2 draw with St. Louis CITY SC. Matches played on weekends will be re-aired the following Tuesday while Wednesday matches will be re-aired the following Friday.

"Making our matches more accessible to LAFC fans and other viewers throughout Southern California is a top priority for our club," said LAFC Co-President Larry Freedman. "We are excited to be partnering with FOX 11 on an initiative that will allow more fans to experience LAFC."

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with LAFC and bring fans across Southern California even more access to their club," said Steve Carlston, Senior Vice President and General Manager of FOX 11. "We're proud to be the official local broadcast home for LAFC and to air these matches free over the air for our Southern California communities."

"LAFC Weekly," the club's weekly magazine show, will also air prior to match replays on Tuesdays and Fridays. LAFC Weekly provides fans a glimpse behind the scenes and offers insight into the team's players, coaches, and community initiatives. The program enters its third season on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13) and airs every Saturday at 10:00 p.m. PT.

A full schedule of all "LAFC Encore" airings is included below:

MATCH AIR DATE TIME (PT)

vs ST. LOUIS TUE 4/29 5:30PM

vs HOUSTON TUE 5/6 5:30PM

@ VANCOUVER TUE 5/13 5:30PM

vs SEATTLE TUE 5/20 5:30PM

@ MONTREAL TUE 5/27 5:30PM

vs KANSAS CITY FRI 5/30 5:30PM

vs COLORADO TUE 6/3 5:30PM

vs TORONTO TUE 6/17 5:30PM

@ SALT LAKE FRI 6/27 10:00PM

vs VANCOUVER TUE 7/1 5:30PM

@ AUSTIN TUE 7/8 5:30PM

vs DALLAS TUE 7/15 5:30PM

@ MINNESOTA FRI 7/18 5:30PM

vs LA GALAXY TUE 7/22 5:30PM

vs PORTLAND TUE 7/29 5:30PM

@ CHICAGO TUE 8/12 5:30PM

@ NEW ENGLAND TUE 8/19 5:30PM

@ DALLAS TUE 8/26 5:30PM

vs SAN DIEGO TUE 9/2 5:30PM

@ SAN JOSE TUE 9/16 5:30PM

vs SALT LAKE TUE 9/23 5:30PM

@ ST. LOUIS TUE 9/30 5:30PM

vs ATLANTA TUE 10/7 5:30PM

@ COLORADO TUE 10/21 5:30PM

