RSL and URFC Staff Join Forces with Larry H. Miller Company for Jordan River Cleanup During Annual Service Week 2

April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







In a powerful display of community engagement and environmental stewardship, Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC employees joined forces with their new ownership group, the Larry H. Miller Company, for a Jordan River Cleanup event. The initiative marked one of the first collaborative efforts between the clubs and their new leadership, highlighting a shared commitment to making a positive impact both on and off the field. Staff, and volunteers came together to restore and beautify the river corridor, emphasizing the organizations' dedication to sustainability, unity, and the well-being of their Utah community.

The LHM company partnered with My Hometown, an organization focused on revitalizing aging neighborhoods by renovating homes and buildings, enhancing outdoor spaces, and expanding educational access through Community Resource Centers. The Jordan River Cleanup is just one of many initiatives they support across communities in Utah. Jared Parker, an executive director with My Hometown, focuses on the Salt Lake City Northwest area, coordinating volunteers for a variety of community events aimed at helping residents in meaningful and impactful ways.

"We do everything from cleaning up yards to cleaning up the river, which we love to do because the river is such a great resource." This hands-on approach reflects My Hometown's deep commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the area while strengthening the connection between the community and its environment.

Anne Marie Gunther, the Director of Corporate Events for the Larry H. Miller Company, collaborates with all portfolio groups to plan service projects that resonate with their employees. The company launched its service day 15 years ago as a way to honor Larry H. Miller after his passing. Since his birthday falls on April 26th, the team felt that giving back to the community was the most meaningful way to pay tribute to his legacy. Over time, what began as a single day of service has grown into an entire week dedicated to making a difference.

Gunther recalled Larry H. Miller's inspiring words: "Go about doing good until there's too much good in the world" a quote that continues to serve as the driving force behind the company's commitment to Service Week.

"We have employees from all over the country doing acts of service and projects around their communities. We look to benefit women, children, education and the environment." Said Gunther. These community initiatives are exciting for Real Salt Lake and the Royals staff to be a part of.

Among RSL and URFC staff at the river cleanup was Vice President of Community and Player Engagement, Kyle Shroeder who is involved in Week of Service in its entirety. As soon as it was known that Miller Sports and Entertainment was going to acquire the clubs, he knew this week was something to be a part of.

"It's important as a club to support the community in every way that we can. We want to be out there getting our hands dirty alongside community members, alongside Larry H. Miller and their corporations here. Just really giving back to the community that supports us." Schroeder explained.

The week of service allows for all staff involved in the multitude of organizations within the Larry H. Miller Company to come together and give back to its communities. Schroeder feels, "It's been a great and fun way to connect with a new group and find out who our peers are that work across the street from us in many aspects. Although we do a lot independently it shows a deeper strength when we're able to come together and accomplish a lot more."

As the day came to a close, the efforts of the volunteers were clearly visible. Several dumpsters were filled with dead trees, brush, and trash. While much more work remains to fully clean up the Jordan River and its surrounding areas, the impact made so far is positive and serves as an inspiration for further environmental and community engagement.

