Nashville SC Notes Week of April 28, 2025
April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following its historic 7-2 victory over Chicago Fire FC last Saturday at GEODIS Park, Nashville Soccer Club (5W-4L-1D) will visit Atlanta United FC (2W-5L-3D) on Saturday, May 3 at 1:30 p.m. CT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After the match, Nashville's Special Olympics Unified Team will kick off its 2025 season when it plays Atlanta's Unified Team on the Mercedez-Benz Stadium pitch.
Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club defeated Inter Miami II 4-0 last Sunday and will host Atlanta United 2 on Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m. CT for Star Wars Night™.
MEDIA NOTES:
Nashville SC
set a new single-match high with seven goals scored last Saturday vs. Chicago Fire FC, the most by an MLS club since the Philadelphia Union on July 8, 2022
became the fifth team in MLS history to score five goals in the first half of a match last Saturday vs. Chicago, the first since Philadelphia on July 8, 2022
had three players and one coach named to MLS Team of the Matchday for the first time in the same week: Head Coach B.J. Callaghan, forward Sam Surridge, midfielder Hany Mukhtar, and defender Andy Najar
is tied for the third-most wins in MLS this season with five (also, ATX, MIA and POR)
is tied with the Philadelphia Union for the most goals in the Eastern Conference and second-most in MLS this season with 19
is tied with Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the league lead in goals by defenders this season with five
is second in MLS this season with 23.62 expected goals (XG)
is second in MLS this season with a 9.69 expected goal differential (xGD) per American Soccer Analysis
is fifth in MLS this season with 13 players recording goal contributions
is 4W-3L-4D vs. Atlanta United FC all-time in MLS play (regular season)
is 5W-3L-4D vs. Atlanta all-time across all competitions (regular season + U.S. Open Cup)
is 2W-2L-1D vs. Atlanta all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season)
last faced Atlanta on Sept. 14, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's first career victory (2-0)
has scored 22 goals across all competitions vs. Atlanta, its most in a single series
has 19 regular season goal contributors all-time vs. Atlanta, its most vs. any MLS club
is 63W-56L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 25W-37L-27D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 44W-40L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 12W-2L-8D all-time during May in MLS play (regular season)
is 32W-35L-24D all-time on Saturday in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 42W-45L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)
is 19W-10L-19D all-time in regular season afternoon matches
Head Coach B.J. Callaghan
earned MLS Coach of the Matchday honors for the first time following the team's 7-2 win over Chicago Fire FC last Saturday at GEODIS Park
earned his first win as Nashville SC Head Coach during the club's 2-0 victory over Atlanta United FC on Sept. 14, 2024
Bryan Acosta
dressed for the first time this season and as a Boy in Gold last Saturday vs. Chicago Fire FC after missing the club's first nine matches due to injury
recorded an assist vs. Atlanta United FC as a member of FC Dallas on April 20, 2019
Chris Applewhite made his second consecutive appearance when he subbed on in the 86th minute last Saturday vs. Chicago Fire FC
Josh Bauer was selected by Atlanta United FC in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft with the 31st overall pick before being chosen by Nashville SC in Stage 1 of the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft
Teal Bunbury has three career regular season goal contributions vs. Atlanta United FC, two with Nashville SC (goal, assist) and one with the New England Revolution (goal)
Dan Lovitz
has three career regular season assists vs. Atlanta United FC, all with Nashville SC
has started all 11 of Nashville SC's regular season matches vs. Atlanta
is tied for the team lead in assists this season with three (also, Hany Mukhtar, Andy Najar, and Eddi Tagseth)
Jack Maher
recorded an assist vs. Atlanta United FC during Nashville SC's 2-2 draw on May 21, 2022 at GEODIS Park
is second in MLS this season with 92.3% passing accuracy (minimum 600 completed passes)
Hany Mukhtar
recorded his first brace and third assist of the season last Saturday vs. Chicago Fire FC, giving him 70 career regular season goals
earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors for his performance vs. Chicago
has 15 career goal contributions (eight goals, seven assists) vs. Atlanta United FC in 12 matches across all competitions - his most vs. any MLS club
has started all 11 of Nashville SC's regular season matches vs. Atlanta
is tied for the team lead in goal contributions this season with seven (also, Sam Surridge)
is tied for the team lead in assists this season with three (also, Dan Lovitz, Andy Najar, and Eddi Tagseth)
is second in MLS this season with 19 shots on target and fourth with 6.89 expected goals (xG)
is fourth in MLS this season with 8.47 expected goals + expected assists (xG+xA) per American Soccer Analysis
Alex Muyl has four career regular season goal contributions vs. Atlanta United FC, one with Nashville SC (goal) and three with the New York Red Bulls (three assists)
Andy Najar
recorded three assists in a single MLS match for the first time in his career last Saturday vs. Chicago Fire FC - the first time a Nashville SC player has recorded three primary assists in one game
earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors for his performance vs. Chicago
recorded an assist vs. Atlanta United FC as a member of D.C. United on Aug. 28, 2022
is tied for the team lead in assists this season with three (also, Dan Lovitz, Hany Mukhtar, and Eddi Tagseth)
Jeisson Palacios scored his first Nashville SC and MLS goal in his third career start last Saturday vs. Chicago Fire FC
Jacob Shaffelburg
made his first start of the season last Saturday vs. Chicago Fire FC
recorded his first-ever MLS regular season goal contribution vs. Atlanta United FC with Toronto FC, an assist on the club's game-tying goal on June 26, 2019 at BMO Field
scored during Nashville SC's 3-1 win vs. Atlanta on April 29, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sam Surridge
became the first Nashville SC player and 19th player in league history to score four goals in a single match last Saturday vs. Chicago Fire FC
became the second-leading regular season goal scorer in Nashville SC history (20) with his performance last Saturday vs. Chicago
became the second Nashville SC player to convert two penalty kicks in a single match last Saturday vs. Chicago (also, Hany Mukhtar May 6, 2023 vs. CHI)
earned MLS Team of the Matchday and Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance vs. Chicago
recorded an assist vs. Atlanta United FC during Nashville SC's 2-0 win on Sept. 14, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
is tied for the second-most goals in MLS this season with six
is tied for the team lead in goal contributions this season with seven (also, Hany Mukhtar)
leads MLS this season with 11.11 expected goals + expected assists (xG+xA) per American Soccer Analysis
is third in MLS this season with 18 shots on target and 7.64 expected goals (XG)
Eddi Tagseth
ranks fourth in MLS this season in total distance covered at 73.22 miles
is tied for the team lead in assists this season with three (also, Dan Lovitz, Hany Mukhtar, and Andy Najar)
Joe Willis
has two clean sheets vs. Atlanta United FC with Nashville SC
recorded an assist vs. Atlanta during Nashville SC's 2-0 win on Aug. 28, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
is tied for the third-most clean sheets in MLS this season with three
Patrick Yazbek led all players in total distance covered last Saturday vs. Chicago Fire FC at 9.18 miles
Walker Zimmerman
scored Nashville SC's first-ever MLS goal vs. Atlanta United FC on Feb. 29, 2020 at Nissan Stadium
recorded an assist vs. Atlanta during Nashville SC's 3-1 win on April 29, 2023 at GEODIS Park
