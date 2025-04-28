Djordje Mihailovic Earns Fourth Team of the Matchday Honor After Securing Rapids' Draw with Seattle

April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







For the third week in a row Djordje Mihailovic has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday, this time for his game-changing vision and goal against Seattle over the weekend.

His consistency to create chances for Colorado in front of goal propels Mihailovic to this fourth Team of the Matchday honor of the season, more than any other player in the league (Matchdays 6, 8, 9, 10).

The Designated Player brought the Rapids the equalizing moment they needed in the second half of their home matchup with the Sounders.

After midfielder Oliver Larraz drew a foul just outside Seattle's box, it was none other than consistent set-piece-taker Mihailovic to step up to the kick. Five Sounders protected the near side of the goal in a wall, creating an opportunity for Mihailovic to slot the ball just under them as they jumped to protect the net.

"[Seattle] didn't put someone behind the wall that was close to the box, I took a chance," he said after the match. "I took chance that they don't jump and I just look really bad passing right to them. Just the decision in the moment."

The goal was Mihailovic's fifth on the season and third in three consecutive games. His set-piece goal was also his fourth of the regular season after finishing off three penalty kicks against Houston Dynamo, San Diego FC and Charlotte FC.

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 10

F: Sam Surridge (NSH), Kévin Denkey (CIN), Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

M: Antony (POR), Diego Luna (RSL), Pedro Vite (VAN), Hany Mukhtar (NSH)

D: Max Arfsten (CLB), Jakob Glesnes (PHI), Andy Najar (NSH)

GK: Aljaž Ivačič (NE)

Coach: B.J. Callaghan (NSH)

Bench: Andre Blake (PHI), Noah Eile (RBNY), Alex Freeman (ORL), Carles Gil (NE), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Pedrinho (DAL), Ondřej Lingr (HOU), Marco Pašalić (ORL), Alonso Martínez (NYC)

