Colorado Rapids Launch Campaign to Sell out Special Olympics Match

April 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids, in partnership with Special Olympics Colorado, are launching the first 'Big Game. Big Cause. ' campaign in an effort to sell out the stadium for the Rapids Unified match against Real Salt Lake on May 17. The night will start with the Colorado Rapids match against Real Salt Lake at 7:30 p.m. MT before the premier match of the night between the two Unified sides, which is set to kickoff at 10 p.m. MT at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

What You Need to Know:

As of today, every ticket purchased for the match on May 17 will have $5 donated back to Special Olympics Colorado.

Fans who attend the Unified match will have the opportunity to win team-signed jerseys, U.S. Women's National Team tickets and much more.

The match will be broadcast live on the club's YouTube channel.

USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen has already purchased the first 100 tickets in support of our Unified Team.

Quote from Molly Underly, Rapids Unified Head Coach:

"As we move into the 12th year of fielding a Rapids Unified team in conjunction with the Rapids, Special Olympics Colorado has seen the immense value of this partnership. The opportunity to compete on the first team pitch, wear the first team kits and more importantly make lifelong friends, all while competing in the sport they love, has been tremendous for our athletes and partners alike. We hope to see the fans pack the stadium for our Rocky Mountain Cup match and cheer on a team that has worked hard to kick off the season strong."

Quote from Caitlin Kinser, Vice President of Community, Events & Entertainment:

"The Colorado Rapids are proud to stand alongside Special Olympics Colorado in championing inclusion, opportunity, and the incredible spirit of every athlete. This isn't just a game-it's a celebration of what it means to be part of one unstoppable Colorado team. Let's pack the stands and show these athletes the same love and energy we bring every matchday. Let's sell it out for something bigger than soccer."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.