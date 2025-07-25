FC Dallas Falls to New York City FC, 4-3

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (6-11-7, 25 points) fell 4-3 to New York City FC (11-8-5, 38 points) tonight from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Logan Farrington scored twice for Dallas while forward Petar Musa scored his 12th goal of the season.

THE MOOSE IS ON FIRE

Forward Petar Musa scored his 12th goal in the 15th minute of the match. Musa has scored five goals in his last three games, including three at Toyota Stadium. Patrickson Delgado earned his second assist of the season after a setup from Ramiro.

BIG DOG REGAINS THE LEAD

Forward Logan Farrington recorded his first professional brace with his third goal and fourth goals of the season. This marks Farrington's first goals since July 4, 2025, against Minnesota United. Musa and Farrington combined for three goals in the first half, the first time since Aug. 13, 2022, in a 4-1 win over San Jose.

NO CAP

Former FC Dallas Academy midfielder Christian Cappis made his club debut tonight in the second half. Dallas recently acquired Cappis after the Katy, Texas, native spent the past seven seasons in Denmark and Norway.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 28 consecutive home matches with an attendance of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas hosts Portland Timbers on Saturday, Aug. 9 from Toyota Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

Don't miss the "FC Dallas Minute" on NBC 5 News at 10 on Sunday, July 27. On Tuesday, July 29, from 7-9 p.m., FC Dallas Rewind will replay FC Dallas' home match versus New York City FC on July 25, 2025. Both stations are available over-the-air in the Dallas/Fort Worth market and on all streaming platforms.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On tonights match...

"Unacceptable, the whole second half. A set play from kickoff that everybody knows their role, and you're supposed to pin them in, and everybody be man for man, and how you're switched off in the first minute of a second half on a set play is beyond me. So, I have to look at it hard, but to me, every goal was a mental switch off. The first goal shouldn't have happened. They had no height advantage, and we got beat to the near post. We got two goals back, turned the game back in our favor and we switched off again in the second goal, where we won the ball and gave it right back to them. Then, we got a big goal at the end of the half, and momentum was in our favor. 3-2 at the death of the first half, and we come out with a set play that goes from their corner all the way to goal, and it just can't happen. The fourth goal was a product of us not communicating with each other. The third goal gave them the momentum and made us go quiet on each other and we just couldn't find ourselves. In the second half, we couldn't find ourselves, and it's the power of goals given up. They change your psyche, and they have a way of making you doubt yourself and each other. That's where leadership comes in and revs the guy. Who's revving the guys back up? Engaging each other? Who wants to turn the tides as a group and understand, pick each other up. Stuff happens. You can't feel sorry for yourself, but we've got to have that leadership, that's just relentless, refusing to give up, refusing to lose? We need the desire to change the game back. We had four mental lapses tonight. For me, tonight was disappointing, especially since how we played last week and how collective we were on both sides of the ball. I didn't see this coming. I'm really, really surprised that this is what tonight turned into."

On Farrington's brace...

"When you score three goals as a team, you should win the game, but defending is a collective. We all have to take ownership of the type of goals we're giving up. It can overshadow a quality night like Logan had. It's really disappointing that on a night that a player scores two goals, we're not celebrating that. And you score three goals as a team, you're not celebrating that. We got to get back to work and take responsibility, take ownership. We have to find the solutions because we can't be okay with this."

Midfielder Christian Cappis

On making his FC Dallas debut...

"It was nice to finally get my first game for this club, it has been a long time coming. Obviously, it is not the result or the performance that we wanted. So, it takes away from the day a bit, but we have a lot to work on, and I think we know what we need to work on as well. The only thing we can do is move forward and move to the next one."

On what this team needs to focus on...

"We need to put each other in the best situations. How do we get the best out of each other? How do we push each other? Because right now, that's all we can do. We can talk about tactics, systems, and positioning, but at the end of the day, it comes down to looking at yourself. And I think if everybody looks in and finds what their best level is, we're more than good enough to play with any team in the league, and that's what we need to find right now."

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

On the match...

"Unfortunately, we were stuck as a team, and they took advantage of that. We are very angry about this result, but we must move on. Now we have to watch the video and study what we could have done better. We are extremely angry because we can't lose so many games at home. Our fans are as frustrated as we are, and now we have two weeks to prepare."

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

Changes and differences from last week to today...

"We just had a lack of concentration tonight. First goal, off a set piece, we had the advantage in that matchup and just didn't execute. Second goal, another mental lapse. Third goal, that was all on me. From that angle and my quality, I should have saved it. Fourth goal, we had some miscommunication, and it made me freeze. They are a good counter team, and (Alonso) Martínez is a quality striker. I take accountability for the defense and as the captain of this team."

On the success of Musa and Farrington tonight...

"We started the game very well. Those guys have been a threat, and we play very direct, and it's been working. They are also very good friends off the pitch, which helps with their connection. We know they are both lethal if any of them get the chance to shoot the ball. We just need to keep putting them into those scoring positions, and in turn they'll put the ball in the net and help us win. Our job now is to help on the defensive side to make sure the goals aren't for nothing."







