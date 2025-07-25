Atlanta United Signs Cooper Sanchez to Short-Term Agreement

July 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA -Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Cooper Sanchez to a Short-Term Agreement ahead of Saturday's match against Seattle Sounders FC (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). This will be Sanchez's third Short-Term Agreement of the season.

Per 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Sanchez, 17, signed his first professional contract on July 2, 2024 with ATL UTD 2 after spending time in the Academy since joining in 2018. He spent last season with the U-16 squad and was part of the 2023 U-16 side that went 22-1-1 in the Regular Season and took home the MLS NEXT Cup, where he scored in a 3-1 victory over Strikers FC in the title match. The midfielder has made 23 professional appearances with ATL UTD 2 and will become a Homegrown effective Jan. 1, 2026. This season, Sanchez has started 11 of his 13 matches in MLS NEXT Pro. He's recorded two assists in 863 total minutes played.

Player Profile

Name: Cooper Sanchez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-9

Birthdate: March 26, 2008

Birthplace: Seattle, Washington

Citizenship: United States

