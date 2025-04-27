Sounders FC Draws 1-1 with the Colorado Rapids Saturday Night at Dick's Sporting Good Park

April 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC battle the Colorado Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, COLO. - Sounders FC (3-3-4, 13 points) drew 1-1 with the Colorado Rapids (4-2-4, 16 points) on Saturday evening at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Danny Musovski scored in his third straight match for Seattle, finding the net in the 45th minute off an assist from Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, the first of his career. Colorado's Djordje Mihailovic leveled the match with a free kick shortly after halftime, as the two teams split points in Commerce City. Brian Schemtzer's side now returns home to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 3 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle sits in eighth place in the Western Conference at the time of writing with 13 points (3-3-4).

With tonight's result, Seattle is now 26-8-6 against Colorado in MLS play (regular season and playoffs) and has not lost to the Rapids since 2022.

Obed Vargas reached his 100th all-competition appearance tonight with Seattle, becoming the youngest player to hit that mark in club history (19 years and 264 days).

Danny Musovski's strike in the 45th minute was his third consecutive match with a goal. This marks the first time in his MLS career he has found the net in three straight games, previously scoring against Dallas on April 12 and Nashville on April 19. Prior to his current streak, Musovski had never scored goals in back-to-back MLS games in his career.

Musovski is the first Sounders FC player to score in three straight matches since Raúl Ruidíaz from March 9, 2024 - March 23, 2024

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi recorded the assist on Musovski's goal, the first of his MLS career.

Jesús Ferreira was also credited with an assist on Musovski's goal, his team-leading fifth in league play and seventh in all competitions on the season.

Brian Schmetzer deployed the same lineup as last week's win over Nashville, the first time this season Seattle has put out the same starting XI in back-to-back matches.

The Rave Green now return home to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, May 3 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Colorado Rapids 1

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Venue: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistants: Cory Richardson, Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: John Matto

VAR: Carol Anne Chenard

Attendance: 16,312

Weather: 64 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Danny Musovski (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Jesús Ferreira)

COL - Djordje Mihailovic 54'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Danny Musovski (caution) 20'

COL - Jackson Travis (caution) 38'

SEA - Yeimar (caution) 69'

COL - Oliver Larraz (caution) 83'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Yeimar, Kim Kee-hee, Nouhou; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Alex Roldan 55'), Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Paul Rothrock, Pedro de la Vega (Albert Rusnák 55'), Jesús Ferreira (Ryan Kent 71'); Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 46', Jonathan Bell 90'+1')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, Cody Baker, Danny Leyva, João Paulo

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 2

Saves: 2

Colorado Rapids - Nico Hansen; Jackson Travis (Ian Murphy 59'), Chidozie Awaziem, Andreas Maxso, Reggie Cannon; Djordje Mihailovic, Josh Atencio, Cole Bassett (Connor Ronan 84'), Oliver Larraz (Wayne Frederick 84'); Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi (Kevin Cabral 84')

Substitutes not used: Michael Edwards, Keegan Rosenberry, Calvin Harris, Zack Campagnolo, Sam Bassett

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 12

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 8

Saves: 2

- SOUNDERS FC -

