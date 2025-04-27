Berhalter banger, Vite brace: 'Caps stay top of MLS

April 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7W-1L-2D) continued their best start in their MLS era with a dominant 3-1 victory over Minnesota United FC (4W-2L-4D) at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Sunday.

A belter from Sebastian Berhalter, along with a Pedro Vite brace, ensured that the Blue and White stayed white-hot in the standings, maintaining their lead at the top of the MLS Supporters' Shield and Western Conference standings.

The first half saw both teams get physical as they searched for the opening goal, exchanging possession but not finding the opening goal.

In the second half, the 'Caps took the game to the Loons.

Shortly after the break, substitute Sebastian Berhalter put a perfect cross onto the boots of striker Daniel Ríos, who saw his volleyed effort from close range denied by Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair to paw away the glorious chance.

On the ensuing play, Giuseppe Bovalina made the most of his first start of 2025. He hustled to chase down a loose ball at the corner of the box. Then, his low ball across the box found Berhalter, who put a 20-yard screamer into the top right corner.

Berhalter's sublime strike was initially ruled offside. However, a VAR review overturned the on-field call, giving the 'Caps the 1-0 advantage.

Ten minutes later, Pedro Vite finished off an exquisite three-way passing play. A Ríos chip to J.C. Ngando led to a through ball for Vite. The onrushing Ecuadorian international noticed St. Clair off his line and cheekily lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper's head for a 2-0 lead.

Vite collected a brace from the top the of the box shortly after, when he clinically finished off an Ali Ahmed left-footed ball across goal to make it 3-0.

The Loons got on the board in the 80th minute, as Wil Trapp steered home a volley from close range. Next up for the Blue and White, a chance at history.

Emmanuel Sabbi almost made it four in the closing stages of the match, as he got in behind Minnesota's backline and unleashed a powerful strike on goal that was confidently parried away by St. Clair.

The 'Caps will now head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida for the decisive second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal against Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, April 30. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT. Vancouver, who carry a 2-0 advantage on aggregate heading into the match, will make their first-ever visit to Chase Stadium. Catch the match live on OneSoccer, FuboTV, and TELUS channel 980.

The winner of Wednesday's clash will advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup final to face either Mexican side Cruz Azul or Tigres UANL. The champion of the tournament will move on to the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and qualify for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

Whitecaps FC return home to BC Place on Saturday, May 3, when they host Real Salt Lake in MLS action. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 18,851

Referee: Drew Fischer

Scoring Summary

55' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (Giuseppe Bovalina, Emmanuel Sabbi)

66' - VAN - Pedro Vite (J.C. Ngando, Daniel Ríos)

70' - VAN - Pedro Vite (Ali Ahmed, J.C. Ngando)

80' - MIN - Wil Trapp (Tani Oluwaseyi)

Cautions

9' - VAN - Ralph Priso

76' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter

Statistics

Possession: VAN 59% - MIN 41%

Shots: VAN 9 - MIN 12

Shots on Goal: VAN 5 - MIN 3

Saves: VAN 2 - MIN 2

Fouls: VAN 10 - MIN 14

Offsides: VAN 0 - MIN 1

Corners: VAN 4 - MIN 3

Minnesota United FC

97.Dayne St. Clair; 8.Joseph Rosales, 5.Nicolás Romero, 15.Michael Boxall, 67.Carlos Harvey (27.D.J. Taylor 64'), 21.Bongokuhle Hlongwane (90.Loïc Mesanvi 85') ; 26.Joaquín Pereyra (19.Samuel Shashoua 75'), 20.Wil Trapp, 17.Robin Lod (22.Jeong Ho-Yeon 75'); 9.Kelvin Yeboah (7.Jeong Sang-Bin 64'), 14.Tani Oluwaseyi

Substitutes not used

1.Alec Smir, 13.Anthony Markanich, 23.Morris Duggan, 28.Jefferson Díaz

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik (33.Tristan Blackmon 85'), 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 3.Sam Adekugbe (28.Tate Johnson HT); 59.Jeevan Badwal (45.Pedro Vite 63'), 13.Ralph Priso (16.Sebastian Berhalter HT), 26.J.C. Ngando; 11.Emmanuel Sabbi, 14.Daniel Ríos, 7.Jayden Nelson (22.Ali Ahmed 63')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 18.Édier Ocampo, 24.Brian White

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.