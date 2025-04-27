Minnesota United FC Statement
April 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United is aware of an on-field incident involving one of our players and an allegation of a violation of the League's Non-Discrimination policy. Harassment or discriminatory behavior has no place in our sport, and we condemn all forms of harassment or discrimination. We are in close communication with Major League Soccer and will refrain from making any further comments as the League reviews the matter.
