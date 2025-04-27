FC Dallas Rallies Past Inter Miami 4-3, Extends Road Unbeaten Streak

April 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida - FC Dallas (4-3-3, 15 points) overcame a two-goal deficit to earn a 4-3 victory over previously-unbeaten Inter Miami CF (5-1-3, 18 points) on Sunday afternoon at Chase Stadium.

ROAD DOGS

FC Dallas is unbeaten through its first six road matches of the season, the longest such streak to begin a campaign in club history. With 12 points earned away from home, Dallas joins Philadelphia (2024) and the New York Red Bulls (2022) as the only clubs in the last decade to remain unbeaten through six road games. Sunday's comeback marked the second time this season FC Dallas has erased a two-goal deficit on the road. It is the club's first win after trailing by two goals since 2011.

PEDRINHO MAGIC

With FC Dallas trailing 3-1, rookie Pedrinho entered the match in the 58th minute and 11 minutes later provided an assist to Anderson Julio's goal. The Brazilian scored the go-ahead goal in the 81st minute, recording his first career game-winning goal. He joins Petar Musa as the only FC Dallas players this season to register both a goal and an assist in the same match.

MOORE TO COME

Defender Shaq Moore opened the scoring for FC Dallas in the 8th minute with his first goal for the club. It also marked Dallas' first goal scored within the first 30 minutes of a match this season. Moore, a former FC Dallas Academy player, spent several years playing professionally in Spain before returning to Major League Soccer.

DOING IT OFFENSIVELY AND DEFENSIVELY

Defender Osaze Urhoghide scored his first goal for FC Dallas in the 64th minute. The center back scored his first goal in Major League Soccer, his fourth professional goal.

EL GOL DEL EMPATE

FC Dallas forward Anderson Julio scored the 3-3 equalizer for FC Dallas in the 68th minute of the second half. Julio has scored twice this season.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas concludes its three-game coast to coast road trip on Saturday, May 3 facing San Diego FC at 8:15 p.m. CT from Snapdragon Stadium. The match will be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and the FC Dallas App.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Eric Quill

On the match adjustments...

"We felt like we weren't in rhythm again and they had control of the game at 3-1. We weren't finding solutions that the game needed in our structure. We felt that we needed to get some wingbacks higher up in the game and add some width. We brought Pedrinho in with his feet, composure and finishing ability. The final product with him and Lucho (Acosta) are pretty special when they are with each other. It is a combination I have been really curious about for a while and the game presented itself, we had nothing to lose, backs against the wall. Julio going out to wingback, he was outstanding - what a great goal he scored and the defending he did was outstanding."

On the win...

"These guys didn't stop believing. I challenged them at halftime, who are we going to be? All you can ask is your subs to change the game. And they all changed the game for the better and turned it on its head. So I'm just really proud of the collective. They've been training so hard. This is becoming a team across the board. They're rooting for each other, they're working for each other. They're the best for each other. And even in the bad times, that's the true mark of a great team in the making. But we have got to stay humble and hungry. We have got to keep growing and climbing the table, keep getting better. But this was a win for the ages, and they deserve it."

Defender Osaze Urhoghide

On today's match...

"It was a pretty crazy game to be honest. Coming back from 2-0, we had the mentality to get back into the game like we've done many times away. We just had the mentality to get back into the fight. We're just going to keep pushing on to show the league what we can do. I know people counted us out before the game, but we showed everyone that we would be able to compete with the best, and we're not playing around this season."

On providing offense from his defensive role...

Yeah, it's good to add goals to the team and help the team win back the game. Obviously, most of my moments come helping defensively, but to be able to help attacking is just a plus for the team as well. I just want to help the team get to where we want to be."

Defender Shaq Moore

On scoring his first FC Dallas goal...

"It was a good goal. It was an important moment of the game - starting the game off quick and fast. It was nice to get a goal, and nice to contribute to our win."

On the team's comeback victory...

"We just didn't give up, right? Even when we went two goals down. We knew it was a long game. We knew we still had a lot to play for. So we just kept at it. The subs that came in, they gave us a lot of energy, a big boost. It was a little bit hot out there, and we needed that boost. Everyone played really well. Everyone stepped up, the guys who were on the field, and also the guys who didn't play, they were encouraging the team. It was a real team win so I'm really proud of everyone today."

