St. Louis CITY SC Earns 2-2 Draw on the Road against LAFC

April 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES, CA - St. Louis CITY SC tied LAFC 2-2 on Sunday night at BMO Stadium. CITY SC opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a goal from Cedric Teuchert, his second of the season. Defenders Jannes Horn and Timo Baumgartl both earned assists on the goal. Twelve minutes later, LAFC leveled the match with a goal from Denis Bouanga. St. Louis played the final seven minutes of the match a player down and managed to earn a free kick which resulted in an own goal off an LAFC player to make it 2-1. In stoppage time, Denis Bouanga scored his second goal of the match to tie it 2-2, splitting the points between CITY SC and LAFC. St. Louis will head to the Pacific Northwest to face Seattle Sounders FC for the second time this season on Saturday, May 3 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Cedric Teuchert scored his second goal of the season and sixth of his MLS career

Teuchert's goal marked the first time St. Louis CITY SC scored against LAFC

Jannes Horn picked up his first assist of the season

Additionally, Timo Baumgartl earned his first career MLS assist

Ben Lundt made his first career penalty kick save

Lundt finished the match with seven saves, his second-highest single match total this season

April 27, 2025 - BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Cedric Teuchert (Jannes Horn, Timo Baumgartl), 52nd minute - Cedric Teuchert scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left zone.

LAFC: Denis Bouanga (Cengiz Ünder), 70th minute - Denis Bouanga scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the lower left zone.

STL: Nathan Ordaz (own goal), 89th minute - Nathan Ordaz scored an own goal.

LAFC: Denis Bouanga (Cengiz Ünder), 90th+5 minute - Denis Bouanga scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.

Scoring Summary

STL: Cedric Teuchert (Jannes Horn, Timo Baumgartl), 52'

LAFC: Denis Bouanga (Cengiz Ünder), 70'

STL: Nathan Ordaz (own goal), 89'

LAFC: Denis Bouanga (Cengiz Ünder), 90'+5

Misconduct Summary

STL: Alfredo Morales (caution), 48'

LAFC: Timothy Tillman (caution), 78'

STL: Alfredo Morales (caution/ejection), 83'

Lineups

LAFC: GK Hugo Lloris; D Ryan Hollingshead, D Aaron Long © (Nkosi Tafari, 88'), D Marlon Santos (Eddie Segura, 82'), D Sergi Palencia; M Igor Jesus (Frankie Amaya, 88'), M Mark Delgado (Jeremy Ebobisse, 82'), M Timothy Tillman; F Denis Bouanga, F Olivier Giroud (Nathan Ordaz, 68'), F David Martinez (Cengiz Ünder, 68')

Substitutes not used: GK David Ochoa, D Artem Smoliakov, M Yaw Yeboah

TOTAL SHOTS: 21; SHOTS ON GOAL: 9; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 4

STL: GK Ben Lundt; D Kyle Hiebert, D Timo Baumgartl, D Josh Yaro, D Jannes Horn (Mykhi Joyner, 71'), D Conrad Wallem (Akil Watts, 38'); M Alfredo Morales, M Marcel Hartel ©, M Tomáš Ostrák (Célio Pompeu, 46'); F Cedric Teuchert (Joakim Nilsson, 71'), F João Klauss (Simon Becher, 71')

Substitutes not used: GK Christian Olivares, D Joey Zalinsky, D Michael Wentzel, F Xande Silva

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 7; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 7

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Adam Garner, Joe Dickerson

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Venue: BMO Stadium

Weather: Mostly Cloudy, 61 degrees

Head Coach Olof Mellberg

On what he was proud of from the team's performance tonight:

We were fighting, fighting very hard. We were defending really well in the first half, struggled on the ball, which made us defend for a longer period of time, and we did that extremely well. We built on last week's performance and continued that. So proud of the boys, the hard work they put in today.

On Ben Lundt's performance tonight:

Great saves, as you said, in that first half, 1v1 and the penalty so extremely important for us. He made a couple of nice saves in the past as well. Unfortunately, it didn't give us any points but today gave us at least one point.

On what the team can build off from tonight's performance:

We've got to continue with this fighting spirit, the will to win. They're putting in a great effort out there, the boys, and have done so far for the whole season. They've got to really keep that going. And try to improve on the ball, and hopefully we will start winning games.

Midfielder Marcel Hartel

On what the team was struggling against LAFC in the first half:

I think in total, we didn't play a good first half. I mean, we have too many ball losses after we won the ball. We give it too easy away. We had some good moments where we were playing out of pressure when we won the ball and went to transition. But I think in the first half, we have only the moment from [Cedric Teuchert], where [Hugo] Lloris makes a good save and that's it. So, the first half, in total, was not a good one. We talked about it at half time. And I think if you see how we come out for the second half, it will be a completely different phase. We played out with confidence, with courage, also when Ben had the ball. I mean, if you see our goal was a perfect example, what this team can do. We have a lot of quality. We can play out. And this goal is a perfect example. And if you get a red card and you score a goal, it can't happen that we concede another goal.

On the morale within the locker room ahead of Seattle Sounders FC:

We have a lot of confidence. You said it, we played against a very good opponent. LAFC is a very good team and were so close to getting three points away. Which is tough. So, especially the second half, we have a lot of positive things where we can analyze and can take over to the next game in Seattle.

On what they build on heading into their match against Seattle:

Especially the second half when we try to play, when we find our teammates after we win the ball and not kick it immediately away. If we only get a bit of pressure from the opponent. So also, under pressure to try to find our men. Even if we make mistakes, it's sports, mistakes happen all the time in the games, but we have to deal with these mistakes too. If some guys lose the ball, we have to [not] care. We have to win the ball back and do it next time, again and again and again, and for the future that is the most important.

Goalkeeper Ben Lundt

On his penalty kick save:

Yeah, I mean, every challenge is as an opportunity. I think I had a pretty good idea of what he wanted to do. Alex Langer [and I], we do a lot of videos on the opponent before the games. So, I had a pretty good idea. We discussed the situation. We try, you know, to prepare for those kinds of situations, to help the team. And yeah, that's why I think I was prepared and knew his rhythm. He's not going to stutter step. I knew he's going to just try to hit it hard into a corner. And I just went for what we discussed, and it worked out.

On his evaluation of his performance on the field tonight:

I mean, Roman [Bürki] has been out, and my job is to jump in and replace him. But I also, you know, try to do my best to show everybody that I can play in this league, and I want to send out a message. So, of course, it's not easy. You want to win games and get points, but it's a team sport, and all I can do is put my team in a winning position, and that's the job of a goalkeeper. Sometimes it works out, and sometimes it doesn't, and I feel like, yeah, we almost had three points today, and in the big picture, we can be happy with one point.

On if there was disappointment to end the match with a tie:

I mean, it's brutal. You're up 2-1 in the last two minutes of the game. Of course, you want to win. There's no question about that. We all feel very disappointed. It feels like a loss now. But again, you rewind a little bit. They had a couple good chances. They bring quality players in. They have a lot of firepower. We know we are away in LAFC. It's a good crowd. There are a lot of good players on the pitch. And they have more from the first half, for sure. Going into the locker room with 0-0 [at halftime], we scored and again, they have quality players and get a penalty when it was 1-1, we can go the other way. You go down a goal in LA, it can turn quickly into three, four, especially with a man down. But yeah, we kept it even. We got a little bit lucky; we score the set piece. Yeah, of course you want to win, but it wasn't meant to be today. I think Dennis Bouanga was a little bit mad that he didn't score one or two more. But yeah, they have quality players, and it showed today.

