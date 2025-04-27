Inter Miami CF Falls at Home against FC Dallas

April 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (5W-1L-3D, 18 points) fell 3-4 against FC Dallas on Sunday evening. Forwards Fafa Picault and Allen Obando, and defender David Martínez scored the team's goals in the match at Chase Stadium.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami rotated its squad and took the pitch with Drake Callender in goal; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Luján, Maximiliano Falcón and Martínez formed a back line of four; Benjamin Cremaschi, Yannick Bright and Tomás Avilés started in midfield; Picault, Obando and Leo Afonso led the team in attack.

Notably, Obando made his first start since joining the Club, while Martínez and Afonso recorded their first starts this 2025 MLS regular season.

Match Action

The match kicked off with FC Dallas taking an early lead through a goal by defender Shaq Moore in the eighth minute.

Inter Miami responded with a goal of its own shortly after, with Picault finding the equalizer in the 16th minute to record his second goal this regular season. The Haitian forward struck from close range after picking up a loose inside the box after an initial attempt from Afonso.

In the 29th minute, Inter Miami scored again to send the match into the half with a 2-1 scoreline, with Obando finishing first time inside the box to capitalize on a cross from Fray from the right wing. The goal was Obando's first for Inter Miami, while the assist was Fray's first this regular season.

Inter Miami opened the second half extending its lead in the 56th minute with a left-footed finish to the bottom right corner from Martínez from the left end of the box to conclude a quick play down the left wing. The goal was the first for the Paraguayan international defender this season.

Dallas subsequently scored in the 65th, 69th and 81st minutes for the final 3-4 scoreline.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami wll host Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium this upcoming Wednesday, April 30 for the thrilling second leg in the series between the sides in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal. Secure your tickets HERE.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 59.1%

DAL - 40.9%

Shots:

MIA - 13

DAL - 13

Saves:

MIA - 5

DAL - 3

Corners:

MIA - 8

DAL - 3

Fouls:

MIA - 11

DAL - 13

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.