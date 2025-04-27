Rapids Extend Home Unbeaten Run to Three with 1-1 Draw Against Seattle

April 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (4-2-4, 16 pts.) earned a point against Seattle Sounders FC (3-3-4, 13 pts.) in a 1-1 draw on Saturday night. Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic recorded the Rapids' lone goal directly off a free kick to even the score at one. The Rapids are back on the road next weekend as they face D.C. United on Saturday, May 3rd, at 5:30 p.m. MT.

Notable:

- M Djordje Mihailovic scored his fifth goal of the season, directly from a set-piece in the 54th minute.

o The midfielder has now recorded a goal in three-consecutive matches.

o He now has six goal contributions in his last five appearances (5g, 1a).

o He has scored four set piece goals this season, the second-most in MLS this season.

- M Josh Atencio recorded his 100th regular-season appearance in MLS, recording a start in tonight's match against his former club.

- GK Nicolas Hansen made his Rapids first team and MLS debut, recording his first start in MLS. Hansen was signed to a first team contract from the club's second team on April 11, 2025.

- D Jackson Travis made his first appearance and start of the 2025 MLS season.

- GK Zackory Campagnolo was included in an MLS matchday roster for the first time in his career after receiving a short-term call-up for this weekend's match.

- Total attendance for the match was 16,312, the highest for a match this season at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.

Select postgame quotes transcribed below.

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH CHRIS ARMAS

On Nicolas Hansen and Jackson Travis' performances...

"I think Nico Hansen played great. I mean tonight he's not getting shelled with so many shots, but they are sometimes tricky because you got to be really good in little moments. Even with his distribution, his goal kicks. His distribution was long tonight and accurate, and I thought he looked really comfortable and in a few decisive moments he came up big for us. Anytime these guys get a chance, I'm really excited when they get those moments because they get to show themselves who they are. And he's standing really tall after that game, so I'm proud of the way he stepped on, but I see him every day and he gave us a lot of confidence that he was going to get that chance. And Jackson, he's our cover at left back when Sam Vines is out, and it's competitive there. We know about Jackson. Last year, he played games, and he showed up in all those games but then had moments of growth. He used all the little challenges last year for the opportunities for growth. He had a setback with his wrist and his hand and he's been training well, so nothing he did surprises me. It's why he got the start, because he understands the way we play, commits fully to it, plays with intensity, energy, loves to get forward, and he loves this club. These guys that have come through, they love the club, and we love that about our team. So yeah, the young guys get chances with me."

On Djordje Mihailovic wearing the captain's armband for the past two matches...

"He's Djordje Mihailovic. He is one of the most competitive athletes I've been around. It's good that me and him weren't teammates because we might have killed each other. He's so competitive. What I'm seeing in him every day is that he's a competitor. He's a winner, and he's clear in the final third, which means his ability to slow down in decisive moments, to give the right pass at the right time with the right pace on it, to step up and calm down. Even on the goal that he scores - he's about to take but he walks over, whispers to whoever was up there, steps back. He does have this ability like the very best players to figure out the final third. It's why I think that in time he'll continue to be in the conversation for the national team. I think he's got such an ability that is world class. This world class talent that he has in the final third, what I get to see every day is a guy that loves scoring. He'll probably tell you he loves the assists more, but right now he's getting the goals and he's not going to complain about that. We're lucky to have him. We keep challenging him to be more, to do more, leadership. He's got more to come, I promise you. We got a good one in him."

COLORADO RAPIDS MIDFIELDER DJORDJE MIHAILOVIC

On Nicolas Hansen's MLS debut...

"He's very steady, very composed in the goal. That's what I felt. It's nice that you rarely see the third or fourth string goalkeeper coming into action, but you see that he was ready. That's credit to [Chris] Sharpe, our goalkeeper coach, for keeping them ready no matter what. It's also nice that young Zack [Campagnolo] was on the roster for the first time in his career. But we're obviously very happy for Nico, apart from maybe wanting the clean sheet. I didn't really see how that goal happened, but it doesn't seem like that was his debut. It seemed like he's comfortable, and that's nice."

On Darren Yapi's performances over the past two matches...

"Yeah, he [Yapi] certainly is taking his chances. The goals are going to come, and he got one in his first start of the season. But the pairing between him and Rafa, I think is probably the hardest working striker pairing in the league. And honestly, when you work that hard, the goals are the good karma, things like that are going to come your way. So, he's taking his chances. He's also very young. Despite playing maybe 60, 70, games in his career, he's still a very young player. So, he's going to continue to develop and grow in certain areas in the final third."

