Minnesota United's Eight-Game Unbeaten Streak Ends After Loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC

April 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United fell 3-1 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the club's first defeat since the 2025 Season Opener against LAFC. Midfielder Wil Trapp scored the lone goal for Minnesota. Next, MNUFC will head South to face Austin FC on May 3 at Q2 Stadium.

24'- The Loons created the first dangerous scoring attempt, Tani Oluwaseyi attempted to settle the ball just outside the penalty area and managed to find Michael Boxall, who headed it toward Kelvin Yeboah near the penalty spot. Yeboah attempted a half scissor kick, but his shot was caught by Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

33' - MNUFC created another scoring opportunity after receiving a free kick inside Vancouver's half. Honduras international Joseph Rosales stepped up to take the set piece, lofting the ball into the 18-yard box. That cross found teammate Carlos Harvey for a header to goal, but Takaoka saved the close-range attempt.

41' - Vancouver found an attacking opportunity off a defensive mistake, as Jayden Nelson intercepted a pass and broke into the 18-yard box. After taking on Michael Boxall, Nelson was one-on-one with Dayne St. Clair, but before he could get a shot, Nicolás Romero stepped in with a crucial clearance.

49' - In the last minute of stoppage time in the first half, Boxall sent a long throw into the 18-yard box. The ball landed in the left side of the box where Joaquín Pereyra settled the ball and fired off an uncontested shot that missed wide of the right post.

54'- Vancouver continued their pressure, as Sebastian Berhalter gained possession in the attacking third and switched the ball to find Daniel Rios making a run. Rios managed to one-touch it, but St. Clair came up with a crucial diving save to deny the opportunity.

55' (0-1) - The 'Caps scored first after Giuseppe Bovalina, from the left flank, passed the ball back, finding Sebastian Berhalter outside of the 18-yard box where he struck a long-range shot. Initially, Berhalter's goal was called offside before the center referee went to check VAR and ruled the goal onside, giving the Canadian side the lead.

66' (0-2) - Pedro Vite secured the second goal of the match for Vancouver. Jean-Claude Ngando, positioned at the the 18-yard box, received a pass from Rios and played one-touch pass to find Vite making a run into the penalty area. Vite then used a single touch to lift the ball over St. Clair and into the net.

70' (0-3) - Vancouver scored the club's third goal of the night starting from a one-two sequence between Ahmed and Ngando. Ahmed on the left flank slipped the ball back to Vite for a one-touch shot from the center of the 18-yard box, burying the ball in the back of goal.

80' (1-3) - MNUFC found the back of the net in the 80th minute. Samuel Shashoua gained possession in the attacking third, drove into the penalty box on the left side of the field, and made a long switch to the right, finding Tani Oluwaseyi. Oluwaseyi headed the ball across the six-yard line to Wil Trapp, who tapped it into the net.

81' - St. Clair made a crucial save after Emmanuel Sabbi broke free for a shot on goal, but the Canadian international goalkeeper made a diving save to keep the 'Caps from scoring.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (Giuseppe Bovalina) - 55'

0-2 VAN - Pedro Vite (Jean-Claude Ngando) - 66'

0-3 VAN - Pedro Vite (Ali Ahmed) - 70'

1-3 MIN - Wil Trapp (Tani Oluwaseyi) - 80'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

VAN - Ralph Priso (caution) - 9'

VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (caution) 77'

NOTABLE STATS

1 - Midfielder Hoyeon Jung made his MNUFC and MLS debut when he entered the game as a substitute against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday.

ATTENDANCE: 18,851

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Joseph Rosales, Nicolás Romero, Michael Boxall ©, Carlos Harvey (DJ Taylor 64'), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Loïc Mesanvi 85'); M Joaquín Pereyra (Samuel Shashoua 75'), Wil Trapp, Robin Lod (Hoyeon Jung 75'); F Kelvin Yeboah (Sang Bin Jeong 64'), Tani Oluwaseyi

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Jefferson Diaz, Anthony Markanich, Morris Duggan

Vancouver Whitecaps FC XI: GK Yohei Takaoka; D Sam Adekugbe (Tate Johnson 45'), Ranko Veselinovic ©, Bjørn Utvik (Tristan Blackmon 85'), Giuseppe Bovalina ; M Ralph Priso (Sebastian Berhalter 45'), Jean- Claude Ngando, Jeevan Badwal (Pedro Vite 64'); F Jayden Nelson (Ali Ahmed 64'), Daniel Rios, Emmanuel Sabbi

Substitutes Not Used: GK Isaac Boehmer; D Belal Halbouni, Edier Ocampo; F Brian White

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ AUSTIN FC

Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas

05.03.2025 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 11

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On how he looks at the game overall...

"Really disappointed. That's for sure one of the worst days we've had here since I've been here. Lack of energy, lack of spark, lack of intensity, both with and without the ball. And I think this is maybe a strange thing to say, but we lost that game in the first half for not using the possession, the territory. I loathe to use the word dominance, because it didn't feel like we were particularly dominant, but we certainly could have been dominant if we used the ball well. I think that'll be one of the games that the players look back at and they will kick themselves for, how easy we turn the ball over, how lacking we were for spark and energy around the top of the box. I think it was one of those games in the first half it felt dead. There was very little energy in the stadium. There was very little energy to our play, to their play and I felt it was one of those games where it was there for us to take it. And the longer went on, and the more we failed to find that intensity and that little bit of life that I think would have seen us home fairly comfortably today, the more risk there was of how it played out becoming a reality. So we're really disappointed. The players are really disappointed. But for me, generally, in these situations, we've used these instances and these instances have meant something moving forward, and that's a message that I've given to the players in there. We've got to be able to use this. This has got to mean something in the coming weeks, because there has to be amongst everyone involved in that sense a real disappointment and self criticism come tomorrow morning."

On if today was one of those days or it was a symptom of something else...

"No, I don't think it's a symptom of anything that has been present in many of the games that we've played over the course of this year so far. I think everyone would look at that team today and say, bordered on unrecognizable in terms of a lack of life in the first half. I think we've come off the back of two games which we hadn't scored prior to that but I think there were certainly signs of life and energy and intensity that today just weren't there at all. So I couldn't stand here honestly and put my finger on exactly what that was. But I think if you have, if you multiply poor performances across the team on the ball, that is going to equate to a pretty messy picture, which we saw. And I would also say that extended to how we were off the ball. I don't think we had that level of aggression, intensity and desperation to turn the ball over and create counter attacks that we've had at our best this year. So I think it's a real missed opportunity for us, and one as I say that everyone will wake up tomorrow feeling pretty bad about I would say."

On allowing no shots to Vancouver in the first half and three goals in the second half and how he compares the halves...

"That's where I say we lost the game in the first half because we had the lion's share of the game, I would say, and we were good without being excellent defensively. But also caveat that by saying I don't think they created a great deal. They didn't cause us many problems in the first half, but the second half, as time goes on, I think we just lack that energy and intensity and discipline out of possession that we've shown more often than not. But largely, I think it was an on the ball problem today. I think we turn the ball over far too cheaply. I think we had some unforced errors. I think we saw 30 or 40 of those over the course of the game, which really cost us in terms of rhythm, and then when they've all turned over in the second half, our reactions were poor, and we did not look that cohesive unit that we've looked for probably nine out of the 10 games largely this year. So I'm hoping that this is an anomaly, one that we move forward from, and largely we do. So I'm certainly not one of those coaches that we lose one game in in nine and then suddenly I'm putting all the blame on the players in any way, but I do feel this is one of those days where they'll feel really disappointed with themselves, because I think the game was there to be taken."

On what he thought the issues were defensively and getting opened up...

"It has to do with easy turnovers of the ball for me, and you turn the ball over very easily, and suddenly you find yourself in poor positions when the ball is with the opposition. And for us, we've talked a lot in these press conferences postgame about having enough consecutive passes to make sure the team is really well connected when the ball turns over. Today, that wasn't the case. You saw a lot of very easy turnovers and I would say also on the back of that, some very poor reactions when the ball turns over. And for us, you can't have both. If you are going to turn the ball over easily you need to be really well positioned when those instances happen. You need to show a real desperation to refine your shape and repair the structure the opposition find difficult to break down. And we didn't have that today. So I think it's, it's an element of there being a bit of lifelessness, with and without them all, to an extent."

On making adjustments to the back line in the second half...

"I think that was a point in the game where we wanted to have more attacking players on the pitch. We wanted to take some risks in the types of players that we brought on. And obviously that lent itself to a change in shape. We wanted profiles of players on the pitch that are unpredictable. And I think the fact that we end up defending in a back four, also, it's evidence to the extent of how difficult it is for us to do sometimes in that shape. And suddenly, when you spend 80, 85% of your time defending with a back five, or a variation of a back five, suddenly you feel bad with the back four, and I think that told in instances. And we forced some transitions. We forced some moments as the game went on that maybe we wouldn't have done in the previous shape. Obviously, we found ourselves very open when the ball turned over. That's not just to do with the shape thing, by the way. That's, that's for sure, a combination of everything I've talked about so far. But yeah, the shape, it was a roll of the dice, and we wanted to get some players on and into slots that they feel comfortable in."

On what he thought about the wing-back's performance...

"I don't think we created a great deal in attacking the sides. I think a big part of the opening stages of the game. And I would say the moments that as the game went on, that we found success in were switches to play and making sure that we could take the space on the sides that the opposition gave us, but I felt like far too often when we did manage to get in open water on the side of the pitch, we weren't successful in that last action or the second last action that would have seen us in behind the back line and able to cut back and cross. I don't think there was a really, really positive performance across any of the players today. And I don't think any of them would argue the toss on that one with me. So I think those guys would fall into that bracket that we maybe didn't find them in the positions that we might have done as often as possible when we did, the ball also turned over pretty quick, and we weren't nearly as effective in attacking the sides of the pitch as we are normally."

MIDFIELDER WIL TRAPP

On Eric Ramsay's analysis of the match and the lack of energy displayed by the team throughout the first half...

"Yeah I think he [Eric Ramsay] said it after, and I agree with him. We lost the game in the first half actually, just the way we approached it. It just shows you that this is a league in which even if it's a rotated squad, you can lose games. If you don't approach it with the right respect and the right focus to push and try to win then any team can beat you on any day."

On how a slow first half start can be prompted in a match...

"Look, it's the responsibility of the players. It's the responsibility of us to recognize that every game's an opportunity, every game at home especially, but it's just a genuine situation in which are we hungry or are we full and it's a situation this game where I feel like we probably went out there a little more well fed than we should've been. We should've been a little bit hungrier to take the game, play to win the game, to put them under pressure and make them feel us from the jump. That's easier said than done sometimes, but I do think moments on the ball, moments in attack in the first half that we were just a little bit languid and slow affected how we went about it."

On how the team will look to reflect on their season moving forward and whether or not this game was a turning point...

"We know that. We know that we're not a finished article. We know that there is always room for improvement, like we've talked before, that's a good sign. That's a thing that a team is looking to progress and sometimes get punched in the mouth understands that, 'Great we have things to work on," and that's an opportunity for us and as long as we grab that mantle and take it forward we'll be in a good spot. Yeah it just doesn't feel good today."

On whether or not there was a sense of complacency given the eight game unbeaten streak...

"No. No I think it goes down more to, they're [Vancouver Whitecaps FC] coming off rest, they rotated almost their entire lineup and I think mentally that was a situation where we probably relaxed more than we should've."

On what defensive issues may have led to the final two goals scored by Vancouver Whitecaps FC...

"I think the cut back space was certainly one. I think it's recovering down and how they're making inside to outside runs wide to slip behind. Those are scenarios where I just don't think we dealt with the two-versus-two's or the three-versus-three's in those scenarios and then covering space after it."

On his goal to pull the game back within two goals...

"Look when you're at the end of the game you're just pushing and you're trying to score, sometimes you just gamble. Tani [Oluwaseyi] has a, quite literally, a head's up play and puts it across. Just happy it went in, but it would've been better to move it into more of a comeback than just one goal."

FORWARD TANI OLUWASEYI

On what's going on offensively...

"I just don't think we have enough ideas when we get the ball. It's a little difficult for us to progress it from the center backs forward without us just going long and fighting for the second balls. We're working on all of those things in training. It's just not working right now on the field. The big word that they used at halftime was having personality to play, having personality to make a difference. I'll put my hand up first. I played a little too safe today, and if we want to win games, if you see that Vancouver [Whitecaps FC] team, that's the team that's top of the league, semifinals on Concacaf, you know. They have guys of personality, they have guys who want to play, and I think for us, we just gotta look in the mirror for myself, especially. I just have to look in the mirror and say, like, it's not okay to just do the little things. You have to try and do more. You have to try and make a difference. You have to try and be brave, be brave on the ball, if you lose the ball, it's all good. It's part of the game. I think that's just the one thing that will be a sticking factor moving forward, just having more personality as a team and as individuals.

On if the team was lacking energy in the first half...

"Yeah, I don't know what it was. We tried to build into the game, and before you know it, it's the 30th, 45th minute, and we've wasted half. As you can see, Vancouver [Whitecaps FC] doesn't usually sit back that much anyway. They gave us time to have the ball, and maybe it wasn't what we were expecting because they're a possession-heavy team and probably cost us a little bit, considering we're a counter-attacking team. But we just need to be able to adjust quickly in the first five, 10 minutes of the game and see what the game is about to be, and attack, and just have personality, and do our best to progress it from center backs to our midfielders to our forwards. There's not one person today who's going to say they had a good game, so I think that's just what it is."

On breaking the undefeated streak...

"I would not say it's starting at the bottom. I think it's just frustrating because you see those three games. I don't think we have a lot of clear-cut chances, so we feel frustrated post-games in those two games and especially today. But I don't think it's us starting at the bottom. I think we just need to go back to the drawing board a little bit and come up with new ideas, new ways to figure some things out. But I definitely don't think it's starting from the bottom again. I think it's a tough game. We played against a really good team, and we were out-bested today. But going into next week, I think it's just business as usual and come up with new ideas and new ways to figure things out."

On what happened with Joseph Rosales today...

"You never wanna see that situation happen at all. But I think at the end of the day, I didn't hear anything, the guys around didn't hear anything, and it comes out to two guys there, and, oh, one guy says he said it, the other guy says he doesn't. And being Black myself, it's just always not a pleasant situation. But, I mean, the league has a way of dealing with these things. There's gonna be a process. There's gonna be, you know, things are gonna come out. And I think we just kinda have to leave it at that. But, I mean, overall, it's just not great in general."

On the incident in the tunnel post match...

"No. There wasn't really much in the tunnel. It was a little bit after the game, but it's understandable from their side to be upset with something like that, but it's also understandable from our side that we have to defend our guy because we know the character that he is. But at the end of the day, again, it comes out to he said and he said, and then we're just gonna leave it to the league to figure out whatever their process may be and to figure that out."

