St. Louis CITY SC to Play English Premier League's Aston Villa in International Friendly at Energizer Park
May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC will host powerhouse English Premier League team Aston Villa Football Club on Wednesday, July 30 at 7:30 PM at Energizer Park, marking the club's first international friendly since Bayer Leverkusen played CITY2 in front of a sold-out crowd in the stadium's inaugural match in 2022.
Pre-sale tickets for the Aston Villa friendly will be available starting on May 20 at 10:00 AM for season ticket members and at 2:00 PM for myCITY+ members. Tickets to the general public will be available beginning May 21 at 10:00 AM. Tickets will be available at www.seatgeek.com.
"We're incredibly excited to welcome Aston Villa to St. Louis, one of the most successful clubs in English football with over 150 years of history, to showcase our city's growing soccer culture on the world stage," said Diego Gigliani, St. Louis CITY SC President and General Manager. "Bringing a top-10 English Premier League team and Champions League quarterfinalist to Energizer Park is yet another way to shine an international spotlight on all things St. Louis, while also giving our squad a chance to play against one of world's most prestigious football clubs."
Founded in 1874, Aston Villa has claimed seven English First Division championships, seven FA cups, five League Cup titles, one European Cup, and one European Super Cup in its time. They are actively competing in the UEFA Champions League, Europe's premier cup competition, as well as the historic English FA Cup semifinal.
Notably, CITY SC's head coach, Olof Mellberg, played for Aston Villa from 2001-2008, making over 260 appearances across all competitions and captaining the team for a portion of his team there. This will mark the first time Mellberg faces his old club in any capacity since leaving in 2008.
"Having spent so many years at Aston Villa, it's special to have the opportunity to face them as a coach," said Mellberg. "I'm excited to see the passion and pride our fans will display. It's a moment for St. Louis to see international soccer up close, and a personal one for me to coach against a club that was an important part of my career."
"Since entering Major League Soccer in 2023, we have set records, both on and off the pitch, and grown as a club. This match against Aston Villa marks another significant step forward in our journey," said Lutz Pfannenstiel, St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Director. "Facing such a renowned club will not only elevate our team's profile but also give our supporters a chance to witness world-class soccer in St. Louis. This match is a testament to the progress our team is making in the United States and internationally."
The club's only previous international friendly pitted CITY SC's MLS NEXT Pro team against the 2024 Bundesliga champion, Bayer Leverkusen, on November 16, 2022. The match was the first competitive soccer game ever held at Energizer Park.
Helping build on St. Louis' storied soccer history, Energizer Park has become a destination for top international and domestic soccer competitions and matches, including hosting the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams, Concacaf Gold Cup and Champions Cup competitions, and NCAA soccer games.
