Minnesota United Scores Historic First with NutriSource and Finley's as Jersey Sleeve Sponsors

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today introduced a groundbreaking, multi-year partnership with Minnesota-based NutriSource Pet Foods and Finley's Pet Treats - members of the KLN Family Brands, as the first ever sleeve sponsor in the club's MLS history, dating back to 2017.

The NutriSource and Finley's sponsor logos will prominently feature on the jersey sleeves of every team across Minnesota United FC, including the First Team, MNUFC2, MNUFC Academy teams, MNUFC Special Olympics Unified Team and the MNUFC Power Soccer Team.

"We've sincerely enjoyed the relationship we've built with KLN Family Brands over the past year and are proud to expand it to feature NutriSource and Finley's on the jersey sleeve across all our MNUFC teams," said Minnesota United FC Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer, Bryant Pfeiffer. "Our partnership is built upon the shared belief that our work can make a difference and help make our community a better place. We're thrilled to welcome two more exceptional Minnesota companies to our family of First Team Partners."

Chase Rasmussen, President of NutriSource's parent company, KLN Family Brands, echoed this sentiment: "We are deeply honored to deepen our partnership with Minnesota United FC, uniting our missions to do good right here in Minnesota. Together, we're eager to raise significant awareness for our shared values and connect with passionate fans in meaningful ways, both on and off the field."

The expanded partnership builds on the existing relationship with NutriSource, which became an Official Partner with MNUFC in February of 2024. Throughout the past year, NutriSource has engaged with fans and the club in a variety of ways at Allianz Field on game days, including the "NutriSource SuperStar of the Game" - an in-game recognition given to a deserving dog who provides service or therapy to the community as well by brightening up the days of MNUFC players by bringing puppies to select training sessions throughout the season.

Finley's Pet Treats joins in 2025 as the first-ever jersey sleeve sponsor and presenting partner of the Game Ball Delivery, showcasing Finley's Ambassadors and Special Olympics athletes during select First Team games. Additionally, in a unique community engagement opportunity, MNUFC and Finley's will provide an exclusive opportunity to Finley's Ambassadors by providing a behind-the-scenes experience at Allianz Field of what it's like to work in professional sports at an MNUFC game day.

Recognizing the strong connection between Minnesota United's fans and pet owners, this partnership with NutriSource and Finley's extends beyond gamedays, creating ongoing opportunities for community engagement. Minnesota United's star Argentinian midfielder Joaquín Pereyra, a proud dog owner himself, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership and what it means for fans and their furry companions, "As a dog parent to Theo, it's great to see Minnesota United strengthen its partnership with NutriSource and Finley's and now be included as our jersey sleeve sponsors," said Pereyra. "These two great companies have community values that I share and support, so I'm happy the club is able to partner with such great Minnesota brands."

The Minnesota United First Team will debut the new NutriSource and Finley's sleeve sponsorship during this weekend's match against Inter Miami CF on Saturday, May 10 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Kick for the match against Miami is set for 3:30 p.m. CT and will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

All 2025 authentic MNUFC jerseys will feature the NutriSource and Finley's sleeve patch and will be available for purchase at retail locations inside Allianz Field. Fans with current 2025 MNUFC authentic jerseys will be able to have the new sleeve patch pressed onto their jerseys.

