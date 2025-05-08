Revolution to Host Chicago Fire FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Providence College

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution will host Chicago Fire FC in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. New England returns to Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium on the campus of Providence College for the first time since the 2017 U.S. Open Cup.

Tickets will go on sale to Revolution Season Members this Friday, May 9, before going on sale to the general public on Monday, May 12 via Revolutionsoccer.net. The Round of 16 match is available to watch on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The Revolution advanced to the Round of 16 with a 2-1 victory in their first meeting with Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket on Wednesday night. Argentine forward Tomás Chancalay, featuring in the Starting XI for the first time in 2025, netted the opening goal in Wednesday's match. After Rhode Island knotted the score at 1-1 five minutes into the second half, Academy product Cristiano Oliveira, a 17-year-old midfielder and U.S. youth international from Somerville, Mass., booked New England's ticket to the Round of 16 with the game-winning goal in the 88th minute.

The New England Revolution, three-time finalists and one-time winners of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (2007), are looking to reach the Quarterfinal Round of the domestic cup competition for the first time since 2017. New England also reached the final in 2001 and 2016. Overall, the Revolution are 24-19-5 in 48 games in the competition, including a 17-6-3 mark as the home team. On two previous occasions, the Revolution have hosted U.S. Open Cup games in Rhode Island, both victories. Prior to this week's Round of 32 victory at RIFC, New England's most recent match in the Ocean State was a 3-0 triumph over Rochester Rhinos FC, 3-0, at Providence College in 2017.

Chicago Fire FC advanced to the Round of 16 following a 4-0 victory over Detroit City FC on Wednesday night. Chicago currently sits 11th in the MLS Eastern Conference with a 3-4-4 record (13 pts.) through its first 11 regular season matches under new Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, who previously managed the U.S. Men's National Team. Leading the line for Berhalter's side is Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers, who is currently tied atop the MLS Golden Boot leaderboard with seven tallies on the season.

The entire Round of 16 slate - and every match onward to the tournament Final - will stream live on Paramount+. In addition to full matches and highlights, CBS Sports' coverage will include studio programming on CBS Sports Golazo Network and the creation of ancillary content beyond games which will focus on markets and clubs in the competition, as well as the tournament's rich history as the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States. CBS Sports will also provide additional Open Cup editorial coverage on CBSSports.com, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and across its @GolazoAmerica and @CBSSportsGolazo social accounts.

With four straight shutout victories in league play, the Revolution return their attention to MLS action as they visit Eastern Conference opponent Orlando City SC on Saturday, May 10. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff from Inter&Co Stadium is available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub and SiriusXM FC, or listen in Portuguese on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

ABOUT THE LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned U.S. Soccer's national champion since 1914. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and is open to professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The 2025 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The 2025 tournament features a total purse worth $1 million that includes a $600,000 award for the champion. Los Angeles Football Club of MLS is the defending Champion. The 109th edition of the tournament concluded on September 25, 2024, with LAFC beating four-time Champions Sporting Kansas City 3-1 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles to become Open Cup Champions for the first time.

The official website of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is  ussoccer.com/us-open-cup. Fans can follow the competition on  X/Twitter  and  Instagram  @OpenCup and  Facebook  @OfficialOpenCup.

