San Diego FC Partners with Liberty Military Housing

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced a new partnership with Liberty Military Housing, a leading provider of homes for military families across the country and the largest military housing provider in San Diego and Southern California. This collaboration is rooted in a shared commitment to honoring the military community and strengthening support systems for military families.

As part of the multi-faceted partnership, Liberty Military Housing will serve as the Presenting Partner of SDFC's "Stars and Stripes Night" on July 5, a special match celebrating the nation and honoring those who serve to protect it.

"This partnership reflects our deep appreciation for the military community that plays such a vital role in San Diego," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "We are proud to partner with Liberty Military Housing and recognize the dedication of our service members and their families."

A unique aspect of the partnership is the "Hero of the Match" moment presented by Liberty Military Housing that features service members and their families. Throughout the season, families will be recognized at halftime on the field and provided with an unforgettable matchday experience.

"We are honored to partner with San Diego FC to bring well-deserved recognition to the military families we support," said Liberty Military Housing CEO Philip Rizzo. "This partnership allows us to come together as a community and celebrate the strength, commitment, and spirit of our military families in a truly meaningful way."

Liberty will host group events for residents at matches throughout the season, offering military families the opportunity to build connections and create memorable experiences together at Snapdragon Stadium.

Legends, a global premium experiences company, represented SDFC in sourcing and negotiating the partnership with Liberty Military Housing.

