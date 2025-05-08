Timbers Set to Face San Jose Earthquakes in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Paypal Park on May 20

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are set to face the San Jose Earthquakes in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday, May 20, at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, U.S. Soccer announced today. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

The Timbers advanced to the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 after downing the Tacoma Defiance 3-2 in the Round of 32 on May 6 at Starfire Sports Complex. Zac McGraw opened the Timbers' Open Cup account with the first goal of the match in the first half, but Tacoma responded with two quick goals early in the second half to claim the lead. Making his first-team debut, T2 forward Gage Guerra equalized for Portland in the 81st minute and Kevin Kelsy sealed the victory with a penalty-kick goal in stoppage time.

In 38 U.S. Open Cup matches since 2004, the Timbers have an overall record of 21-17-0 in the tournament and 11-9-0 when playing on the road. Notably, the Timbers have advanced to the quarterfinal round four times (2013, 2014, 2018, 2019) and to semifinal rounds in 2013 and 2019. Portland has squared off against the San Jose Earthquakes four times in Open Cup history (2004, 2005, 2016, 2018), winning the two most recent matchups. The two sides have yet to face off in San Jose in Open-Cup play.

CBS Sports will provide live match coverage of the Open Cup across its linear and digital platforms, with every match streaming live on Paramount+ and select matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The 2025 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The 2025 tournament features a total purse worth $1 million that includes a $600,000 award for the champion.

