Timbers Set to Face San Jose Earthquakes in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Paypal Park on May 20
May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers are set to face the San Jose Earthquakes in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday, May 20, at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, U.S. Soccer announced today. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.
The Timbers advanced to the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 after downing the Tacoma Defiance 3-2 in the Round of 32 on May 6 at Starfire Sports Complex. Zac McGraw opened the Timbers' Open Cup account with the first goal of the match in the first half, but Tacoma responded with two quick goals early in the second half to claim the lead. Making his first-team debut, T2 forward Gage Guerra equalized for Portland in the 81st minute and Kevin Kelsy sealed the victory with a penalty-kick goal in stoppage time.
In 38 U.S. Open Cup matches since 2004, the Timbers have an overall record of 21-17-0 in the tournament and 11-9-0 when playing on the road. Notably, the Timbers have advanced to the quarterfinal round four times (2013, 2014, 2018, 2019) and to semifinal rounds in 2013 and 2019. Portland has squared off against the San Jose Earthquakes four times in Open Cup history (2004, 2005, 2016, 2018), winning the two most recent matchups. The two sides have yet to face off in San Jose in Open-Cup play.
CBS Sports will provide live match coverage of the Open Cup across its linear and digital platforms, with every match streaming live on Paramount+ and select matches simulcasting on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned a champion since 1914 in every year except 2020 and 2021. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.
The 2025 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The 2025 tournament features a total purse worth $1 million that includes a $600,000 award for the champion.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC to Face New England Revolution in Round of 16 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC to Play D.C. United in Round of 16: 2025 U.S. Open Cup - Charlotte FC
- San Diego FC and Club América Match Rescheduled for Saturday, June 7 - San Diego FC
- Timbers Set to Face San Jose Earthquakes in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Paypal Park on May 20 - Portland Timbers
- Rapids Academy's Alex Hernandez Called in to U-15 Mexican Youth National Team for Training Camp - Colorado Rapids
- MNUFC Host St. Louis City SC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 21 - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Face Austin FC in Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Earthquakes to Host Portland Timbers in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 20 - San Jose Earthquakes
- D.C. United Set to Host the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 against Charlotte FC at Audi Field on May 21 - D.C. United
- Revolution to Host Chicago Fire FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Providence College - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Return Home Looking to Rebound against Austin FC, Host AAPI Night at TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC to Host Charlotte FC at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- Leagues Cup 2025 Comes to Cincinnati with a New Format That Promises More Clashes Between MLS and Liga MX Than Ever Before - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF in Action on the Road against Minnesota United FC this Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union to Host Liga MX Club Atlas F.C. in International Friendly at Subaru Park - Philadelphia Union
- Sounders FC Signs Forward Osaze De Rosario - Seattle Sounders FC
- San Diego FC Partners with Liberty Military Housing - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Kick off Season 20 Celebration at Discovery Green on Saturday, May 10 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Keys to the Match: Momentum - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC to Play English Premier League's Aston Villa in International Friendly at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Columbus Crew Commemorate To-Be-Announced Circle of Honor Member on Saturday, July 19 vs. D.C. United - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC to Host English Premier League Side Aston Villa at GEODIS Park August 2 - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Academy Players Announce 2025 College Commitments - Atlanta United FC
- Minnesota United Scores Historic First with NutriSource and Finley's as Jersey Sleeve Sponsors - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Phoenix Rising FC 4-1 to Advance to the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Jose shut out Republic as Preston Judd involved in both goals - San Jose Earthquakes
- Chicago Fire FC Shuts out Detroit City FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Advances in the Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup Behind Randell Historic Finish - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Begin 2025 U.S. Open Cup Campaign with 2-1 Win at Rhode Island FC - New England Revolution
- St. Louis CITY SC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with Shutout Victory over Union Omaha - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Set to Face San Jose Earthquakes in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at Paypal Park on May 20
- Timbers Partner with OMSI and First Tech Federal Credit Union for Science of Soccer Summer Camp
- Timbers Road Match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC Rescheduled for September 24
- Timbers Advance to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 with 3-2 Win against Tacoma Defiance
- Timbers Sign Six T2 Players to Short-Term Loan Agreements Ahead of Tonight's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Match