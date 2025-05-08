Atlanta United Academy Players Announce 2025 College Commitments
May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United's Academy hosted its annual College Signing Day for the class of 2025 at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Eight Academy products signed National Letters of Intent for their respective universities and four players are choosing to continue their careers professionally.
Each collegiate commit has chosen to continue their career at DI institutions, extending the total number of Atlanta United Academy graduates all-time to move on to the NCAA's highest division to 87.
In addition to the 2025 collegiate commits, four players will continue their playing careers professionally with the club. Forward Ashton Gordon became a Homegrown on Jan. 1, 2025 after signing with Atlanta United 2 in January 2024, where the Decatur-native has scored two goals. Defender Kaiden Moore signed with Atlanta United 2 on July 26, 2024, and will become a Homegrown effective Jan. 1, 2026. Midfielder Santiago Pita and forward Arif Kovac signed with Atlanta United 2 for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season on pre-contracts in July of 2024.
"Everyone at Atlanta United and the Academy is incredibly proud of these young men and we're excited to watch their continued growth at the collegiate and professional levels," said Director of Methodology Javier Pérez. "Each player has showcased the opportunities and pathways available through our Academy, and we look forward to following their journeys as they take the next steps in their careers."
The full list of 2025 Atlanta United Academy graduates:
Goalkeepers:
Dillon Griner: Joined the Academy in 2019 from NASA; signed with the University of Kentucky.
Defenders:
Braden Dunham: Joined the Academy in 2018 from AFC Lightning; signed with Furman University.
Ashton Gordon: Joined the Academy in 2019 from Concorde Fire; signed a Homegrown contract on Jan. 1, 2025.
Shawn Lanza: Joined the Academy on Aug. 1, 2020; signed with the University of South Carolina.
Kaiden Moore: Joined the Academy from GSA; signed with Atlanta United 2 in 2024 and will become a Homegrown effective Jan. 1, 2026.
Seamus Streelman: Joined the Academy in 2017; signed with Clemson University.
Midfielders:
Ayo Akintobi: Joined the Atlanta United Academy on Aug. 1, 2018; signed with the University of Portland.
Julian Bretous: Joined the Academy in 2022 from NASA; signed with the University of Portland.
Santiago Pita: Joined from Weston FC; signed with Atlanta United 2 on a pre-contract in July 2024.
Forwards:
Matthew Dejianne: Joined the Academy from UFA in 2017; signed with the University of South Carolina.
Stephen Hurlock: Joined the Academy from SSA in 2024; signed with the University of Virginia.
Arif Kovac: Joined from St. Louis Scott Gallagher SC; signed with Atlanta United 2 on a pre-contract in July 2024.
