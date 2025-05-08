MNUFC Host St. Louis City SC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on May 21

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club will host St. Louis CITY SC in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The knockout-round fixture will take place at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Tickets are available for purchase today starting at 3:00 p.m. CT for the Season Ticket Members and The Preserve presale. MNUFC Newsletter subscribers can then purchase tickets at 4:00 p.m. CT, and single-game tickets for the general public open at 5:00 p.m. CT. Tickets can be purchased at mnufc.com/tickets. In addition, the match will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Minnesota United advanced past Louisville City FC (USL Championship) in a highly-contested match on May 7 where the Loons captured a 1-0 victory at Lynn Family Stadium in the Round of 32. Notably, MNUFC2 forward Darius Randell made his mark as a debutant, becoming the youngest player in Minnesota United's MLS history to appear in a match with the First Team, across all competitions since 2017, at just 17 years and 255 days old. The 17-year-old forward also scored the game-winning goal for the Black and Blue, making him the youngest player to score for MNUFC across all competitions.

St. Louis CITY SC advanced to the Round of 16 with a 2-0 shutout over Union Omaha at Energizer Park in Missouri. After a scoreless first half, CITY SC were able to take the lead after Joey Zalinsky scored in the 68th minute, followed by João Klauss's 87th -minute goal to seal the victory for the home side.

MNUFC will host St. Louis in the Round of 16 just four days after their first matchup of the 2025 MLS regular season on May 17 in Saint Paul.

