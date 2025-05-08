Chicago Fire FC to Face New England Revolution in Round of 16 of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - U.S. Soccer and Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club will travel to face the New England Revolution in the Round of 16. Kickoff at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I., is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, May 20 and the match will be broadcast on Paramount+.

Chicago advanced to the Round of 16 with a 4-0 victory against Detroit City FC on Wednesday night at SeatGeek Stadium. Hugo Cuypers opened the scoring for the Fire in the fourth minute, and the Fire sent in a ball that rebounded off Detroit forward Darren Smith's leg for an own goal in the 35th minute. Omari Glasgow scored his first goal for the Chicago Fire across all competitions in the 49th minute and Maren Haile-Selassie sealed the scoreline in the 71st minute.

New England will host the Round of 16 match after a 2-1 victory in their first encounter with Rhode Island FC at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The Revolution got goals from Tomás Chancalay, and 17-year-old Cristiano Oliveira.

The Round of 16 matchups are an extension of the draw that took place in advance of the Round of 32, which placed teams into four-team groups and established a priority hosting order for the Round of 16. Groups were formed to avoid league schedule conflicts and allow two rest days between league and Cup matches. If three or more teams/pairings were from the same proximity, pairings for these teams were made by random selection. Any teams who are precluded from playing each other until the Final were not paired.

The Chicago Fire has a rich history of success in the U.S. Open Cup. The Fire's four U.S. Open Cup championships (1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006) remains tied for the most Open Cup titles by an MLS team. Additionally, the Fire holds the record for the most wins and semifinal appearances by an MLS team in the annual competition.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Round of 16 Schedule

Home teams listed first; visit the schedule section of ussoccer.com/us-open-cup for the most up to date listings and links to streaming broadcasts on Paramount+

Tuesday, May 20

New England Revolution (MLS) vs. Chicago Fire FC (MLS)

6:30 p.m. CT | Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) vs. Portland Timbers (MLS)

9:30 p.m. CT | PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif. | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, May 21

The Golazo Show

6:00 p.m. CT | CBS Sports Golazo Network

New York Red Bulls (MLS) vs. FC Dallas (MLS)

6:30 p.m. CT | Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network

D.C. United (MLS) vs. Charlotte FC (MLS)

6:30 p.m. CT | Audi Field in Washington, D.C. | Paramount+

Minnesota United FC (MLS) vs. St. Louis CITY SC (MLS)

6:30 p.m. CT | Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. | Paramount+

Orlando City SC (MLS) vs. Nashville SC (MLS)

6:30 p.m. CT | Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Fla. | Paramount+

Philadelphia Union (MLS) vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USLC)

6:30 p.m. CT | Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. | Paramount+

Austin FC (MLS) vs. Houston Dynamo (MLS)

8:00 p.m. CT | Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas | Paramount+

