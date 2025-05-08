Inter Miami CF in Action on the Road against Minnesota United FC this Saturday

May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (6W-1L-3D, 21 points) will hit the road for its upcoming 2025 MLS regular season matchup this weekend, with the team traveling to Saint Paul, Minnesota to visit Minnesota United FC (5W-2L-4D, 19 points) this Saturday, May 10. Kick off at Allianz Field is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans in more than 100 countries and regions can sign up for MLS Season Pass to access every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and more - including the annual Leagues Cup tournament, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games, and select MLS NEXT Pro matches.

MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience. All matches feature commentary in English and Spanish, while select matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Additionally, ESPN 106.3 will air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region. Spanish language radio broadcast, meanwhile, will be available on Deportes Radio 760AM.

Past Match

Inter Miami will visit Minnesota United after getting back to winning ways with a dominant 4-1 victory at home against the New York Red Bulls last Saturday. Goals from Fafa Picault, Marcelo Weigandt, Luis Suárez and captain Lionel Messi scored the team's goals on the night at Chase Stadium.

Previously Against Minnesota United FC

Saturday's match will present the second-ever encounter between the sides in Club history, with Inter Miami clinching a 2-1 win at home at Chase Stadium in 2022 regular season action in the only previous matchup.

Scouting Minessota United FC

Minessota United will visit South Florida after securing a 0-1 win over Lousville City FC in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday. Prior to that, they defeated Austin FC 0-3 on the road in MLS regular season action last Saturday.

In all, The Loons have a record of five wins, two losses and four draws this regular season for a total 19 points and sit second in the Western Conference standings.

Forward Tani Oluwasey leads the team in goals thus far this regular season with five to his name, while Designated Player Joaquín Pereyra is their top assist provider with four.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.