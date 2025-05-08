D.C. United Set to Host the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 against Charlotte FC at Audi Field on May 21
May 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United will host the Round of 16 in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Audi Field against Charlotte FC on Wednesday, May 21 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Black-and-Red advanced after a 2-0 win in extra time against the Charleston Battery from the USL Championship in the Round of 32 at Audi Field on Tuesday, May 6. D.C. United will face Charlotte FC who beat North Carolina FC 4-1 in extra time at First Horizon Stadium on the same night.
Tickets for D.C. United's U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match on May 21 are included in Full Season Ticket Packages and will be available for management in members' Account Manager beginning Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET.
Single match, group tickets, and suites will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, May 9. To purchase tickets, click HERE.
Every remaining contest in the 110th edition of U.S. Soccer's Club Championship through the Final on Oct. 1 will stream live on Paramount+, and three Round of 16 matches are also set to simulcast on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network. CBS Sports Golazo Network will provide studio coverage across both matchdays, including The Golazo Show, a whip-around program showing every goal from every match on Wednesday, May 21. More details will be announced as the Round of 16 nears
The Black-and-Red has won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup three times in club history. D.C. United captured its first cup title in the inaugural MLS season in 1996 after beating the Rochester Rhinos 3-0 with goals from Raul Diaz Arce, Eddie Pope, and Jaime Moreno. In 2008, D.C. United hoisted the domestic trophy once again when the club beat the Charleston Battery 2-1 with goals from Luciano Emilio and Fred. Most recently, the club captured its third cup championship in 2013 after a 1-0 against Real Salt Lake with the goal coming from Lewis Neal.
D.C. United last competed in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. After beating the Richmond Kickers of USL League One 1-0 in the Third Round of the tournament on April 26, 2023, the Black-and-Red lost to the New York Red Bulls 1-0 in the Fourth Round on May 9, 2023.
This will be the first time that D.C. United and Charlotte FC meet in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Since Charlotte joined Major League Soccer as an expansion side in 2022, the teams have met six times in the MLS regular season. In four seasons, D.C. United has a 2-3-1 record against Charlotte. The Black-and-Red last faced Charlotte FC on Decision Day on Oct. 14, 2024, with Charlotte winning 3-0 at Audi Field.
